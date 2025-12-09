Key Injuries Don't Stop Suns in Massive Upset vs Timberwolves

PHOENIX -- Down both Devin Booker and Jalen Green due to injury, the Phoenix Suns pulled off a huge 108-105 upset victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center Monday night to improve to 14-10 on the year.

This was the first meeting between the two teams since Minnesota blew an eight-point lead with under 50 seconds left and fell 114-113 to the Suns in Phoenix on Nov. 21.

Both teams fought until the final buzzer, but Phoenix was able to hold on late behind a full-team effort.

The Suns had six players in double-figures for the game with Mark Williams leading the way with 22 points and seven rebounds.

Collin Gillespie scored 11 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter to help Phoenix secure the victory.

Dillon Brooks came into the night as questionable with left Achilles soreness and was clearly bothered by something, going in and out of the game at times, but still had 18 points and stepped up defensively down the stretch.

After an NBA season-high 28 turnovers in the first meeting, the Suns only had nine as a team, and conversely turned 15 Minnesota turnovers into 24 points.

Anthony Edwards was clearly motivated by the earlier loss in which he missed two clutch free throws, but his 40 points (15-21 FG) and nine rebounds were not enough for the Timberwolves.

The loss snapped a five-game win streak for Minnesota.

Here's a quick recap of tonight's action:

First Quarter

After a 14% team 3-point percentage in Friday's blowout loss to the Houston Rockets, the Suns started off the game 0-for-5 from 3, but the Timberwolves also struggled early and Phoenix was up 16-10 at the first timeout of the game with 6:30 left in the first.

At the end of the quarter, Phoenix led 29-23 behind eight points from Brooks and 0-of-6 3-point shooting for the Timberwolves.

The Suns were very active on the offensive glass with five offensive rebounds in the quarter.

Edwards had a game-high 12 points in the period for Minnesota.

Second Quarter

The teams continued to battle to start the second despite struggling from the field with Julius Randle, who ended with 21 points and eight rebounds, scoring the first 10 points in the quarter for Minnesota.

Phoenix was still able to keep the lead all quarter despite the Timberwolves grabbing six offensive rebounds in the second and was up 61-57 at halftime.

Williams paced Phoenix with 14 points and four rebounds in the half, while Edwards was up to 21 points for Minnesota.

Third Quarter

Williams continued his strong play to start the second half with his first 3-point make and attempt of the season early in the third.

Minnesota tied up the game at 69 with just over eight minutes remaining in the quarter, but then Rudy Gobert got ejected after elbowing Williams in the ribs on a dunk attempt.

Status alert: Rudy Gobert has been ejected Monday after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul.pic.twitter.com/Ez6PxyJyou — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) December 9, 2025

The Timberwolves took their first lead of the game with 3:16 to go in the period after a jumper by Randle.

Through three quarters, the game was knotted at 84, as Williams was up to 20 points (6-8 FG) and Brooks had 16 (6-16 FG).

Edwards continued to lead all scorers with 34 points (12-17 FG) through the third.

Fourth Quarter

Running a lineup of Gillespie, Jamaree Bouyea, Jordan Goodwin, Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro, Phoenix opened the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run.

The Suns' lead grew to as many as 11, 98-87, with 8:43 remaining, which forced Minnesota to bring Edwards back in.

The Timberwolves responded with a 7-0 run of their own to cut the lead to 98-94 with 6:38 left.

Phoenix did not allow Minnesota to trim its lead to more than three until it went ice cold in the final three minutes of the game.

Edwards made it a one-point game, 106-105, with eight seconds to go with a layup.

Gillespie then was fouled and made two free throws with six seconds, which ended up being the icing on the cake.

Jaden McDaniels missed the potential game-tying 3-pointer on the next possession, and Phoenix held on for the 108-105 win.

