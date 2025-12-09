Rudy Gobert Ejected After Elbowing Suns Player in Ribs

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' path to a win tonight just got a bit easier.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was ejected in the third quarter of Monday night's battle at Target Center after a flagrant 2 foul was assessed to him after putting his elbow directly into the ribs of a rising Mark Williams:

Status alert: Rudy Gobert has been ejected Monday after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul.pic.twitter.com/Ez6PxyJyou — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) December 9, 2025

This might have been in retaliation for an earlier play when Williams caught Gobert in the head, though that appeared to be accidental.

"Anyone who watches a lot of Wolves games knows Rudy Gobert is kind of a hothead. This was almost certainly in response to an earlier play where Williams accidentally hit him in the head. Just can't respond like that," Minnesota writer Will Ragatz said on X.

Gobert leaves with 21 minutes played to pair with 15 points and eight rebounds. The Suns and T-Wolves are in a close battle as the two Western Conference sides duke it out in Minnesota.

"Absolutely pathetic and dirty move by Rudy Gobert," said Mike Vigil on X.

Suns.com writer Shane Young added, "Good decision to eject Gobert. Can’t be allowing those type of fouls."

Naz Reid entered the game for Gobert after he was ejected. He, Julius Randle and Jaden McDaniels will look to help protect the rim in Gobert's absence.

Minnesota has a net rating of -3.2 without Gobert on the court this season, though their defensive rating does take a boost without his presence.

Tonight's game has been pretty physical from both sides, though the elbow to Williams' side clearly didn't appear to be an accident.

Gobert, 33, is a three-time NBA All-Star with four All-NBA nods and four NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards. He also has seven All-NBA Defensive honors to his name as he's considered one of the best paint protectors of his time.

This season, Gobert is averaging 11 points and 10.2 rebounds per night.

“I think we are a defensive-minded team, and whether it’s me inside or Jaden on the wing, I think a lot of the mindset that we try to put into our team starts with us," Gobert said earlier this season after being challenged by coach Chris Finch to step up.

Entering tonight, the Timberwolves were on a five-game winning streak while the Suns had lost their last three of four games.

Phoenix entered Monday down Jalen Green and Devin Booker while Dillon Brooks was also questionable - though he ended up playing.

For the Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards was also questionable due to illness, though he received the green light to play.

