Clippers Get James Harden Boost for Suns Rematch
The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers are set to see each other once again after their Thursday night battle - though James Harden was out due to personal reasons.
That won't be the case on Saturday night.
Harden is off the team's injury report and will play for Los Angeles. Fellow co-star Kawhi Leonard is still out, however.
For Phoenix, Dillon Brooks was upgraded to questionable after missing the previous six games.
James Harden Could Give Clippers Big Boost
Harden's presence was missed in Phoenix on Thursday, as the Clippers clearly were shorthanded, even against a Suns team that still has some big questions surrounding them in 2025-26.
Los Angeles hopes to avenge their previous 115-102 loss at Mortgage Matchup Center just two nights later back at home, and the return of their top scorer will help.
Harden is averaging 23.3 points per night with 5.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists.
His iso-scoring ability still remains elite, and it could give the Suns some serious trouble tonight - especially is a defensive piece such as Brooks is still out.
Los Angeles previously relied on Bradley Beal to carry the scoring load, though that didn't pan out too well.
"I mean I think physically, he definitely can do it. I mean, just the minutes he's going to be playing, I don't think he can score 35 points or 40 points, but, the most important thing is, he's feeling better," Clippers coach Ty Lue said on Thursday.
"He's slowly working towards where he's trying to get to and then tonight, just one of those days, just adding, stacking games, stacking days, and this would be another one he's trying to stack."
Beal went 2-14 shooting from the field in his return to Phoenix.
The Clippers as a whole haven't lived up to early season expectations, as their 3-5 record out of the gates has been far less than ideal.
“We gave them threes early on and then was in scramble mode. They had us in close-out situations and they were driving and kicking, and we couldn't really keep up their pace or how they attack the paint," Lue continued after the loss to Phoenix.
"We allowed a lot of threes and to give up 40 points in the third quarter, it's hard to come back from that.”
Now, with Harden, the Clippers will be a bit more equipped to keep up in a track meet if that's what the game calls for.
Suns-Clippers will tip at 8:30 PM MST tonight.