Suns and Hawks Both Missing Stars for Sunday Showdown

PHOENIX -- Injuries are keeping some pretty big names off the court in tonight's contest between the Phoenix Suns and Atlanta Hawks.

For Phoenix, the Suns are still without Jalen Green as he recovers from his hamstring injury that's unfortunately nagged him dating back to preseason.

While Mark Williams is off the injury report, Grayson Allen will miss his first game of the year after suffering a quad contusion on Thursday.

In Atlanta, Trae Young is still sidelined with his MCL sprain that's kept him out since Oct. 29. He's set to be reevaluated in roughly two weeks.

Both the Suns and Hawks are 8-5 walking into their Sunday tilt at Mortgage Matchup Arena (6:00 PM MST).

More on each big name missing:

Jalen Green

The Suns saw Green play just one full game this regular season, where he scored 29 points in 23 minutes. Phoenix has rolled out their full starting lineup just once this season due to a variety of injuries.

"Someone that you've seen work his way back, have such a great Game 1, and knowing who he is, what he's all about, he wants to play basketball. I think it's on top of the minds of everyone the other night in L.A.," Suns coach Jordan Ott said after losing Green.

Green could potentially return around Christmas time after re-aggravating his hamstring for a second time since training camp.

Trae Young

Young side-stepped some serious damage to his knee, according to reports. He played in just five games before the injury.

"Everybody works hard. Everybody's willing to listen. We take our film sessions very seriously. So I think if we just continue to grow after each game and go out there with a winning mindset, everything will take care of itself," Hawks forward Jalen Johnson said of the injury.

"Just not putting too much pressure on ourselves and feel like we have to overdo something."

They've done just that, as the Hawks are 6-2 since Young's departed the lineup.

Grayson Allen

Allen was described as day-to-day with his contusion, which isn't serious according to Ott.

“We’ll continue to see how he gets out of this,” Ott said after practice (h/t Duane Rankin) on Allen.

“Stick to day-to-day. We just walked through a lot today. Nothing up and down, nothing live. Good to have these two days in between. We need it. It doesn’t seem too bad.”

Allen is having one of his best seasons to date, shooting over 44% from deep and recently setting a Suns franchise record for three-pointers made in a game.

Latest Phoenix Suns News