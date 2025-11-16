Suns Center Mark Williams Gets Positive Injury Update

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns removed Mark Williams from their injury report ahead of Sunday's clash with the Atlanta Hawks, clearing the way for his return.

Williams was out on Thursday for right knee injury management, just his second game missed all season as the Suns are doing their best to be careful with the former Charlotte Hornets big man, who was acquired at the NBA Draft after struggling to stay healthy in his first three seasons.

“We haven’t had any setbacks, so that part has been good. He feels good. He’s in a great place. He continues to progress," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Williams (h/t Duane Rankin).

"Again, this is 82 games. We’re early into this. Didn’t do a ton on the court in the preseason. So we’re still early into this whole plan, but it’s been great. Again, it gets back to how he’s feeling and his input into all of this that has been really positive for us."

Mark Williams Has Been Massive for Suns

Williams has been a key force for the Suns this season, anchoring their starting center spot, averaging 11.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per night.

In his prior absences, Phoenix has started Oso Ighodaro and Nick Richards. Ighodaro had a whopping +52 on the plus/minus chart in Thursday's win over the Pacers.

“Not sure I've seen plus 52 in 26 minutes very often. I actually thought it was a typo when I saw it in the game," Ott said on Ighodaro's performance.

"But I mean, it felt like it. Every time he was on the floor he impacted both ends. I thought he was fantastic defensively. Best for him to switch a lot, playing on the perimeter and also be aggressive on the perimeter.

"I thought he got his hands on a lot of balls, three blocked shots, two steals, six defensive rebounds, he was all over the place, and you just can’t drag him. At times he was able to guard all those guys, and we knew that they’re such a great dragging team. Yeah, he was able to do it on both ends, great night for him."

For as good as Ighodaro was previously, the Suns are much more stable with Williams back in the lineup.

Phoenix enters Sunday on a five-game winning and having won their last seven-of-eight games.

