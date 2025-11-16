Grayson Allen Ruled Out on Suns vs Hawks Injury Report

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have revealed their initial injury report for Sunday's meeting against the Atlanta Hawks.

Jalen Green remains out with his hamstring injury while Grayson Allen joins him for the first time all season with a quad contusion.

Allen, who exited action against Indiana on Thursday, was described as "day-to-day" by Suns coach Jordan Ott. You can read more about that here.

Suns, Hawks Both Hot Entering Sunday

Nov 13, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) and Atlanta Hawks forward Asa Newell (14) fight for a rebound during the second half at Delta Center.

The Suns have won their last seven-of-eight games entering Sunday with a five-game winning streak currently upheld.

However, the Hawks themselves are a similar 8-5 and are on a four-game winning streak, their last three coming on their road trip out West.

“They’re high energy athletes, Multiple guys who can dribble, pass and shoot. Puts you in a lot of different disadvantages on their offensive end," Ott said of Atlanta (h/t Duane Rankin).

"Defensively, they’re big. They force turnovers. Coming in playing well.”

Hawks guard Dyson Daniels is second across the NBA in steals at 2.2 per night. Atlanta led by as much as 44 in their recent win over the Utah Jazz and have scored 120+ in their last three-of-four games.

Grayson Allen Has Been Key

Nov 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) celebrates with Collin Gillespie after being pulled from the game after setting the franchise record for three pointers in a game against the New Orleans Pelicans in the second half at the Mortgage Matchup Center.

For the Suns, Allen's shooting has been massive during their hot start to the year, especially with Green out.

He's shooting 44.7% from deep while also proving himself as a valuable slasher in getting to the rim.

"He just shoots it from so far away with ease. We're trying to get him to shoot more, his career numbers, always shoots at a high clip," Ott said of Allen after his career-high 42 points earlier this week.

"We want him to take some ones where he doesn't feel quite as comfortable all the time, but we know what he shoots. We need him to shoot more.

"We've tried to stress him to shoot tougher ones, more contested, off the dribble, as well as get downhill, get in the paint, make plays. It was awesome, awesome to see, awesome to see how his teammates pushed for him. Such an unassuming, quiet, well mannered, organized. He's always another adult in the room, it's great to see.”

His presence will be missed on Sunday evening.

Suns-Hawks is set to tip just past 6:00 PM MST at Mortgage Matchup Center.

