Phoenix Suns’ Current Streak Gives Kevin Durant’s Harsh Statement Some Truth

Kevin Durant wasn't all that wrong.

What seemed like a shot at the time turned out to have some truth. The Phoenix Suns have no expectations to win. And that's a good thing.

While the Suns seemingly took a step back in talent when dealing Durant to the Houston Rockets this offseason -- following an abysmal 36-46 campaign -- expectations to compete at a championship-caliber level disappeared.

When an NBA fan pointed out that the Suns have a better culture, Durant was blunt in saying that it's because the team no longer expects to win the Larry O'Brien. And he's not exactly wrong.

"No expectations=better vibes. Enjoy the season brother," Durant replied to a fan.

Devin Booker received the keys by himself, along with an unproven roster around him and no title aspirations. Through 13 games, the Suns are 8-5 and rolling with a five-game winning streak.

Durant's statement regarding no expectations equaling better vibes is true. And it's allowed Phoenix to overperform rather than wildly underperform.

The Suns did have title expectations with Durant on the roster. The 15-time All-Star is a legend of the NBA. Booker is the franchise superstar and has helped Phoenix to the NBA Finals once before. Of course, they were expected to compete at the highest level consistently.

Nov 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) celebrates with Devin Booker after being pulled from the game after setting the franchise record for three pointers in a game against the New Orleans Pelicans in the second half at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After consistent regression -- which isn't fair to blame on Booker and Durant -- the Suns finally broke up the core. Now Booker is back to scoring at an elite level, and the team is overperforming.

Will the current win streak hold for long? Probably not. Especially with the volatility on a night-to-night basis in today's NBA. Will they play at this level all season? Only time will tell. But having no expectations gave this club a much-needed culture reset and they are a fun team again.

The Suns still need to implement Jalen Green into the lineup after he misses quite a bit of time with an injury, though his lone full game with Phoenix was remarkable. Booker will need sustained help from the likes of Grayson Allen and Dillon Brooks. But this team should continue to be fun regardless.

Booker is in his prime years as an NBA player. These years should be fun for Suns fans, rather than headlined by failed expectations. The team knows what they have here and will continue to strive to improve.

The Kentucky product is averaging 28.5 points per game, and Booker will continue to be an elite scorer this season now that he's back in his original role. How the rest of the team plays will dictate where the season goes, but that's the fun of being a team with no expectations.