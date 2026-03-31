Suns Change Starting Lineup vs Magic With Dillon Brooks Return

PHOENIX -- With only seven games left this season, the Phoenix Suns will be getting a much-needed boost tonight with Dillon Brooks returning to the lineup against the Orlando Magic after missing 18 games in a row with a fractured left hand.

The Suns went 9-9 without Brooks and have a long shot to make it out of the play-in, as they are 3.5 games back sixth seed in the West, but can now finally see what a healthy lineup of Brooks next to Devin Booker and Jalen Green can do.

The trio has only played 41 minutes together up until this point, so they now have a great opportunity to build some continuity ahead of the postseason, even if it's a short amount of time.

Coach Jordan Ott said pregame Brooks will have a target number of minutes in his return tonight.

Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Magic

With Brooks back, here's what the new-look Suns' starting lineup will be against Orlando:

Collin Gillespie

Devin Booker

Jalen Green

Dillon Brooks

Oso Ighodaro

The Suns elect to keep Gillespie in the starting five over Royce O'Neale, who has started 67 of his 72 games played this season, with Brooks returning.

This will be Gillespie's 54th-straight start, as Phoenix continues to embrace a very small starting group.

Ighodaro continues to fill in the place of Mark Williams, who will be out for the 15th game in a row tonight with a left foot third metatarsal stress reaction, although he is nearing a return as well.

More on Suns vs Magic Matchup

This will be the second and final time the Suns face the Magic this season after they defeated them 113-110 in double-overtime thriller in Phoenix on Feb. 21 in a game where Green hit a game-winning buzzer-beater from deep.

This first meeting was ironically when Brooks fractured his hand in the first quarter.

In addition to Brooks, the Suns will also be getting back Grayson Allen, who has been dealing with a left knee injury as of late and missed last night's 131-105 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Haywood Highsmith (right knee injury management) and Amir Coffey (left ankle sprain) remain out tonight for the Suns along with Williams, while Franz Wagner (left high ankle sprain injury management), Anthony Black (left lateral abdominal strain) and Jonathan Isaac (left ankle sprain) are all out tonight for Orlando.

Orlando has gone 3-7 in its last 10 games going into today, while the Suns have picked up two much-needed victories in a row against weaker opponents after a 1-6 stretch.

Tonight's game tips off shortly after 4:00 p.m. MST.