What Devin Booker Said After Suns' Latest Win

PHOENIX -- On a night where the Phoenix Suns started out slow and needed a boost, it was Devin Booker who came to the rescue.

Booker, in just three quarters, scored 33 points and added five assists in Phoenix's Friday night win over the Sacramento Kings.

Booker got hot and finished the first quarter with 20 points -- refusing to be subbed during his typical time late in the first quarter after starting out hot.

"It is a feel, the majority of my career I have played the first 12 minutes. We have gotten away from that, and I am fine with that. Tonight was one of those nights where you are just feeling out the game and I had it going a little bit," Booker said of waving guard Collin Gillespie back to the bench.

"I think I ran off a few more after that conversation. It is good when a coach can trust you and Collin (Gillespie) can swallow the pill and go sit back on the bench.”

Phoenix earned their 20th win of the season and are pushing for a playoff spot despite the mountain of injuries that have piled up in the desert.

Booker says the Suns have only benefited from the ever-changing lineups and rotations used under head coach Jordan Ott.

"I think it is super beneficial. There is no telling what can happen in a playoff series when you are going to need the, ‘next man up mindset’. Building confidence in everybody one-through-15 is super important," Booker said.

"A lot of people have gotten more opportunities than they expected and have performed. It is not just one guy, it is everyone we have plugged in and that says a lot about a team. When people can be out and you can still be successful.”

Injuries to players such as Jalen Green and Grayson Allen have only closed space down on Booker as a scorer, though the veteran guard has managed to find success on nights like Friday despite being undermanned.

“I was just trying to create an advantage for our team, whether it is me scoring or it leads to an open shot. Just realizing what defense it is and the quicker you can make a decision. If it is two on the ball, just play advantage ball on the back-side. If I feel like I have a matchup I like, score the basketball. So, doing it in different ways to keep the defense on their heels."