Suns Continue to Drop Across NBA Power Rankings

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns enter this week with a 14-12 record having lost their last five-of-seven matchups.

The Suns did welcome Devin Booker back from his injury absence in their close loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, and with a few days off, Phoenix looks to refuel and reload for another run.

Their placement across multiple NBA power rankings isn't exactly promising, however -- dropping spots in both NBA.com and The Athletic's evaluations:

NBA.com: No. 9 (down one spot from last week)

John Schuhmann: "The Suns got clobbered by the Thunder in the NBA Cup quarterfinals, and they’ve lost five of their last seven games overall. ... The Suns have scored just 105.7 points per 100 possessions over eight games against teams that currently rank in the top 10 defensively. They’ll play a pair of games against the Warriors’ fourth-ranked defense this week, having scored just 107 on 100 in a loss in San Francisco last month."

The Athletic: No. 16 (down three spots from last week)

Law Murray on Nick Richards: "The Suns have a lot of centers, but the roles are simple. Mark Williams is the contract-year starter. Oso Ighodaro is the young backup. Khaman Maluach is the rookie and the future but certainly not the present. That leaves Richards, an expiring contract who is basically just insurance now."

Suns Hope to Turn Tide vs Warriors

After being down 20 points against the Lakers and storming back in the fourth quarter, Booker says the team's effort is in the right place.

"I don't think that is a question anymore about our team. We have it in here, it can't be on and off for us. We can never get too comfortable. We got to start for a long 48 minutes," Booker said after the loss.

The Suns have matchups against Golden State coming on Thursday/Saturday, so that should be a strong litmus test for Phoenix's ability to rebound.

"Tremendous response, don't expect anything else from this group. We have to fight our way back when everything is against us, fight our way back with all the emotions going the other way," Suns coach Jordan Ott said after Sunday.

The Suns are still clinging on to the 7th seed out West with a three-game deficit behind Minnesota to escape the play-in tournament.

