Suns Fired-Up After Blowout Win vs Pacers

PHOENIX -- Don't look now, but the Phoenix Suns have won their last five games.

The Suns have flipped the script on the NBA world, as their low expectations from the outside have temporarily been shattered.

We'll see how the rest of the season pans out in Phoenix, though it's so far, so good for Devin Booker and co. - who are fresh off a 35-point win against the Indiana Pacers.

“The schedule hasn’t been easy for us. Outside of the back-to-back, we’ve been one home game, one road, one home, on road and it’s been tough," Suns star Devin Booker said after the game.

He and Dillon Brooks each hit over 30+ points in the blowout win.

"I know I didn’t have a lot of juice coming in but I was looking around the locker room. Everybody was ready to go. It kind of revived me. We came out ready to play. We knew they played a fast-paced style of game and they don’t give up either. We knew we had to play all the way through and we did.”

Phoenix is 8-5 on the season after last night's win with victories in their last seven-of-eight games.

Head coach Jordan Ott says the Suns were prepared for Indiana's ability to scratch and claw their way through a game early, even on their third game in four days.

“We knew they were desperate. We knew. We knew that they would come in with an edge. We know exactly what happened in the last game. We're on a back-to-back, they're on the road. We anticipated some of it," Ott said following the win.

"So when you're ready for it, I think as soon as you feel it, you dive right in and not sure some of our guys are ever going to back down no matter who it is. You respond, but you're ready for whatever it takes to win the game."

Now, the Suns will have two days' worth of rest before hosting the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday evening.

“It doesn’t matter who’s guarding and who’s on it. We follow our strategy, play physical and slowly it wears and tears on the offenses and it shows," Dillon Brooks added.

"At least the top-10 defense, we got to work on our rebounding and that’s why they stay in the game. Rebounding, fouling, I watch that and coach it up. So bring that to the next game.”

