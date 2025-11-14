Suns Aren’t Panicking After Grayson Allen’s Injury Scare

PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns coach Jordan Ott isn't worried about Grayson Allen's injury after their win over the Indiana Pacers.

"Yeah, I haven't seen the replay. We heard right there at the end of the first half that he wouldn't be coming back. I think it was just a knee to the quad," said Ott.

"I don't think it's anything serious. He was in good spirits there. Thankfully, we have two days in between games, finally, so I wouldn't anticipate anything [serious] but we'll take a look."

What Happened to Grayson Allen

Allen left in the first half after his knee collided with Indiana's Jay Huff. Allen quickly exited to the locker room with a Suns staffer and did not return to action after Phoenix ruled him out with a right quad contusion.

He left with 12 points in 12 minutes on 5-6 shooting and added one rebound, two assists and one steal.

Jordan Goodwin checked in for him immediately while Collin Gillespie took his spot to start the second half.

Suns Want More Threes

Allen has been a pivotal part of Phoenix's 8-5 start to the season, starting all 12 of the Suns' prior games and shooting a strong 44.6% from deep.

"He just shoots it from so far away with ease. We're trying to get him to shoot more, his career numbers, always shoots at a high clip," Ott said of Allen after his career-high 42 points earlier this week.

"We want him to take some ones where he doesn't feel quite as comfortable all the time, but we know what he shoots. We need him to shoot more.

"We've tried to stress him to shoot tougher ones, more contested, off the dribble, as well as get downhill, get in the paint, make plays. It was awesome, awesome to see, awesome to see how his teammates pushed for him. Such an unassuming, quiet, well mannered, organized. He's always another adult in the room, it's great to see.”

Allen's Vital to Suns Success

Outside of his typical three-point prowess, Allen has also proven himself as a capable slasher and finisher around the rim, helping add another dynamic to the backcourt.

Especially with Jalen Green out of the lineup due to a hamstring injury, Allen's presence has been key early in the Suns' success.

The Suns have a few days off until they meet the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday evening at Mortgage Matchup Center.

