Suns Address Mark Williams Injury Strategy

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns won't have starting center Mark Williams for tonight's contest against the Indiana Pacers.

Williams was ruled out alongside Jalen Green due to right knee management. The Suns are on the tail end of a back to back and are about to play their third game in four nights.

This is the second time Phoenix is keeping Williams out on night two of a back to back, as the organization has kept its promise to stay careful with the previously injury-prone big man.

Suns Coach Speaks on Mark Williams Injury

"That's where we're at. His input is extremely valuable to this whole entire process. We have a plan. We're not going to stick to the plan without consulting and talking to him. He's been great. 26 minutes last night," Suns coach Jordan Ott said prior to tonight.

"Ideally, we could have got out of that fourth quarter a little bit earlier, but I'm not sure that would have changed exactly what we planned to do today."

Williams has been a valuable presence in Phoenix's paint thus far, averaging 11.7 points with 8.7 rebounds and one block per night.

"Every night, even back to back, three in four, we're going to consider everything that we get. All intel we get, all information, and it's always going to be a conversation. We can talk about it, but until we talk to the athlete, and talk to our group, then we'll make a decision," Ott continued.

The Suns will likely see a mix of Oso Ighodaro, Nick Richards and Khaman Maluach in the paint.

"Yeah, both sides of the ball, I think, not only his defense, but his offense and his paint pressure that we so desperately need. We'll do it by committee," said Ott.

"The overall theme tonight is just juice and energy, compete. Second half of back to backs are tough around the league, especially a team that plays as fast and as hard as these groups. We'll do it by committee.

"We're gonna need everyone. I think that's gonna be my message to the group is we have a plan, obviously, but when you get into these games - second half of a back to back against a really good team that's hungry, we don't know where our juice is going to come from.

"It may come from the 13th man. It may come from the ninth man. You don't know. We're going to need everyone tonight."

After tonight the Suns have a couple nights off before welcoming the Atlanta Hawks to Mortgage Matchup Center on Sunday.