Suns Destroy Pacers Behind Dillon Brooks' Best Game of the Season

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns improved to 8-5 on the season with their 133-98 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday.

The team donned their iconic "The Valley" jerseys, and they sure played liked that 2021 NBA Finals squad.

The Suns have now won their fifth-straight game with seven wins in their last eight outings.

Dillon Brooks finished with a season-high 32 points while Devin Booker chipped in 33 points.

Phoenix was without Jalen Green and Mark Williams tonight, though they still managed to hold off a feisty Pacers team that held a 1-10 record entering Thursday.

First Quarter

The Pacers entered the first timeout up 17-15 shooting 60% from the field to start action.

However, the Suns finally retook the lead with 2:30 left in the first after Booker suffered a minor injury scare after getting mixed up with Andrew Nembhard.

Phoenix's lead got up to double digits before closing the first up 31-23. Dillon Brooks led all scorers with 12 points while Indiana out-rebounded the Suns 14-6.

Second Quarter

The Suns went on a 16-6 run to begin the second, forcing Indiana coach Rick Carlisle to call timeout and stop momentum.

Pascal Siakam and Royce O'Neale were assessed technicals after a minor scuffle broke out - though nothing serious emerged.

The Suns' lineup got thinner after Grayson Allen had his knee bumped while driving to the lane and was forced out of action - you can read more about that here.

Indiana wouldn't go away, however, taking advantage of Allen's absence and keeping things close until the final surge of the second quarter, where Phoenix went on a 10-3 run to close out the first half.

The Suns went to the locker room up 70-52 after shooting a strong 61% from the field. They led by as much as 18 in the first half.

Third Quarter

Still without Allen, Collin Gillespie started the first half for Phoenix.

The Pacers unfortunately lost Aaron Nesmith due to injury, which you can read more about here.

Though Indiana threatened to draw their deficit to under double digits, Phoenix quickly caught fire and took their advantage up to 18 points before Carlisle was forced to call another timeout.

That didn't help, as Booker took over and scored ten straight points, ultimately pushing the Suns to a 106-84 lead with one quarter to play.

Fourth Quarter

An early Gillespie three-pointer pushed the Suns' lead up to 31 with under ten minutes to go, practically closing the door on any hopes of the Pacers turning things around.

Brooks checked out with 7:45 remaining to a standing ovation, and the Suns' looked to their backups the rest of the way, who helped them cap a 20-0 run the fourth.

Fans at Mortgage Matchup Center emptied seats with under five minutes remaining as Phoenix cruised to victory, earning a well-deserved standing ovation.

What's Next?

The Suns host the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.