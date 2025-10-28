Suns Forced to Change Starting Lineup vs Jazz
The Phoenix Suns are getting a boost to their starting lineup while also suffering a loss at the same time.
Mark Williams, who missed Saturday night's loss to the Denver Nuggets due to injury management, is set to play tonight but will not be in the starting lineup.
This was confirmed earlier in the day when he was left off Phoenix's injury report.
While Jalen Green still remains out, Dillon Brooks - who was questionable due to right groin soreness - is also out. He'll miss his first game of 2025.
Phoenix's starting five tonight will be:
Devin Booker
Grayson Allen
Royce O'Neale
Ryan Dunn
Oso Ighodaro
More on Suns' Starting Lineup
Booker has hit 31 points in two of Phoenix's first three nights while adding seven assists in the last two nights.
Allen has started next to Booker as Phoenix's two-guard in all three prior matchups.
"I've had nightmares about both," Jazz coach Will Hardy said on the Booker/Allen backcourt.
"We're going to have to go into the game with a willingness to adjust with what's happening."
Dunn is second on the team with 7.3 rebounds per night to pair with eight points. He also leads the Suns with 1.7 blocks per game through the first three matchups, a sign of his continued hustle and effort.
Phoenix continues on their promise to be cautious with Williams' injury history - giving Ighodaro the start, which has been the theme for Phoenix this season. Williams joins Nick Richards and Khaman Maluach as big men off the bench tonight.
The Suns, 2-1 on the season, have plenty of work to do on both sides of the ball. Their point differential of -15 already ranks last in the NBA after giving up 129 and 133 points in back to back games.
"We've got to be better. There's no excuse for that. We're going to have to be better defensively," Suns coach Jordan Ott told reporters.
"This is a defensive minded group at times and we just lose our way, but we're three games in. There's a sample size to all this. A lot that is who you play. I think we've played some good offenses. We'll keep looking.
Find ways to guard better, find ways to attack better, but 133, doesn't matter where you're at, that's probably not going to get it done."