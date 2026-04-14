Suns Get Discouraging Injury Update vs Blazers

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns could very well be without one of their top players for tonight's NBA play-in tournament game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro does not expect Suns guard Grayson Allen to be available tonight, according to his post on X.

"Suns vs the Blazers tonight in the play-in with a chance to move on and take on the Spurs - something not many people thought was possible entering the season. I am not expecting Grayson Allen to play tonight so if they can take care of business they buy him 4-5 more days."

Allen was ruled as questionable today with left hamstring soreness. You can check out the injury report here.

Tip tonight is set for just past 7:00 PM AZ time. Phoenix head coach Jordan Ott will meet with reporters at 5:15 PM and we'll get final game statuses just after 6:00 PM.

What Grayson Allen Absence Could Mean

Part of Phoenix's offensive success isn't just Devin Booker's scoring ability, but also the shooting prowess of pieces around him to take advantage of the open looks his gravity provides.

Allen, who operated more as a guard than forward this season under head coach Jordan Ott, improved his ability to drive to the rim while also providing perimeter scoring for the Suns this season.

Now, a few different players will likely have to step up.

The most obvious candidate here is Collin Gillespie, who operates under a similar role to Allen with more of a point guard/facilitator/conductor mold to Phoenix's offense, though he's capable of filling the shoes in terms of three-point shooting.

In terms of driving to the rim, Jalen Green will have to be ultra aggressive in his ability to get downhill and attack the basket. If he's not able to do that, the Suns may struggle offensively.

Allen is also a defensive hustle player willing to dive for loose balls and make extra plays on that end, though much of the roster fills that void. While Allen isn't an awful defender, other stop-gaps such as Jordan Goodwin would have taken tough matchups anyways.

If the Suns win tonight, they'll be able to give Allen some rest days ahead of this weekend, which would see them matchup with the San Antonio Spurs. If not, they'll play the winner of the Los Angeles Clippers/Golden State Warriors battle on Friday for the final playoff spot.