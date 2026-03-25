Suns Get Grayson Allen Boost vs Nuggets

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns will have Grayson Allen available tonight against the Denver Nuggets, giving the team a much-needed boost ahead of Tuesday's matchup.

Allen was initially considered questionable due to a knee injury but now is good to go after a short absence.

Opening tip tonight is slated for just past 8:00 PM AZ time and can be found nationally on NBC/Peacock.

Royce O'Neale was also given the green light ahead of tonight after being probable while Ryan Dunn (right groin) was suddenly ruled out ahead of the tip.

Allen has missed the last two games for Phoenix, though the knee injury has followed him since the All-Star break.

"He's got to feel right. He plays at such a high level. We love what he does for our team," Suns coach Jordan Ott previously said of Allen.

Allen is averaging 17.2 points, three rebounds and 4.1 assists per game this season. Outside of his obvious three-point shooting, his ability to defend and cut to the rim offensively has taken a step forward this year.

Denver has won both prior matchups against Phoenix and are currently on a four-game streak against the Suns.

"We got to move bodies. Hopefully our kind of movement patterns are a little bit different. We can put them in some scenarios that we play out of concepts, instead of just play based, so that we can move them around," Ott said pre-game on how to attack the Nuggets.

"But (Nikola) Jokic, as a pick-and-roll defender is as unique as you see. I feel like he has the ability to call out different coverages as the game goes on. So, it's hard to get a rhythm on him. Specifically, what they do is do a great job of shifting off the basketball so with our shooting, hope that we can move them, get some shooting out there on the perimeter which they give up, if they give up the three-point line, got to be able to shoot it and let it go. But we can't get to them in transition over gotta run. Gotta run. They're going to run us. We got to run them."

Allen's presence certainly helps with that.