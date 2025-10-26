Suns Guard Has Path to Potential Starting Role
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have struggled out of the gates to a 1-2 start for the regular season, and there's already questions on how the organization will look moving forward on the floor.
One of the major talking points surrounding Phoenix was their backcourt consisting of Jalen Green and Devin Booker - two players who primarily handled shooting guard duties.
The Suns, currently without Green due to injury, have yet to see the tandem on the court together, though Bleacher Report believes Collin Gillespie could possibly forge a path to becoming a starter as the team's only point guard option.
"Jalen Green's hamstring injury exacerbated an issue that already seemed dire for the Phoenix Suns: Their lack of a reliable point guard," wrote Grant Hughes.
"He and Devin Booker were supposed to team up in a starting backcourt that would facilitate by committee, but now Booker is the first unit's only real distributor. That's too much to ask of a player who'll also be tasked with leading the team in scoring.
"Colin Gillespie is the closest thing the Suns have to a floor general. He's bound to get a look with the starters when the offense inevitably struggles and an overwhelmed Booker can't successfully pull double duty as both high-volume setup man and top scorer.
"Though undersized and often unable to finish effectively near the rim, the former two-way guard can knock down floaters and keep Phoenix's turnover rate under control. You know, point guard stuff."
Under the first-year guidance of head coach Jordan Ott, the Suns are sure to tinker with lineups in the early stages of the season until they find something that works.
While "Point Book" has worked in stretches during the past, he's more of a traditional two-guard and operates better with a strong floor general next to him.
Even in an age of positionless basketball, having somebody who can organize the offense is beneficial.
However, Green's hamstring injury has prevented the Suns from really gaining a true idea of what the backcourt can function as with him next to Booker considering the scoring and pace that can evolve from the duo.
Phoenix has recently rolled with a starting lineup of Booker at the one and Grayson Allen as a shooting guard with Dillon Brooks and Ryan Dunn on the wing.
Gillespie is averaging 21.7 minutes per night to start the new season with 8.7 points, 3 rebounds and 3.3 assists to boot.