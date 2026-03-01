Suns’ Trade Deadline Pickup Already Paying Off

The Phoenix Suns are ramping up for the end of the 2025-26 regular season with just over 20 games remaining, and while Amir Coffey won't be a massive factor in how far they go after – he's still serving in his role as injuries have forced him into action early in his tenure.

Coffey was acquired alongside Cole Anthony at the trade deadline as the Suns dipped below the NBA's luxury tax line. While Anthony didn't play and was eventually released, the same can't be said for Coffey.

Coffey's averaged 18 minutes per night in the six games he's featured for Phoenix to pair with 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

"Even from the first meeting with coaches, they told me what they expected from me, what my role is going to look like. Just getting these games in and figuring it out in real time, but it's been good. I feel like I'm adjusting pretty well and I'm getting everything down pat," Coffey said at Suns practice (h/t The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).

"Even from the first meeting with coaches, they told me what they expected from me, what my role is going to look like. Just getting these games in and figuring it out in real time, but it's been good."



Amir Coffey as he's played 63 total minutes in Phoenix's last three games… pic.twitter.com/5HTl2eyG5O — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) March 1, 2026

Coffey has been relied on heavily by Suns coach Jordan Ott immediately after landing with the team thanks to various injuries within Phoenix's backcourt/wing depth.

”I've never been around him, but I’ve just seen him from afar, his tenure in LA. He played really meaningful minutes last year on a good team," Ott said of Coffey after the trade was finalized.

"He just has the length, his ability to defend multiple positions, he's an improved three-point shooter. We’ll use his cutting, we’ll use his speed. So, it's good to add a piece that kind of just fits exactly how we want to play.”

Coffey was highlighted by teammate Collin Gillespie after Phoenix's most recent action, a close win over the Los Angeles Lakers, as part of a crucial second unit for the Suns:

“It was massive for the second unit to come in and obviously, we had those third quarter struggles again. JO (Jordan Ott) made the right decision to put those five guys in and they brought great energy. Grayson (Allen) hit a bunch of shots. Rasheer (Fleming) was great on the ball and rebounding. JB (Jamaree Bouyea) was out there making plays and the same thing with AC (Amir Coffey). But all those guys were out there, really making plays and creating a difference in the game," said Gillespie.

Coffey has been mostly available the prior two seasons in terms of health, playing 70+ games in back to back seasons. The 6-foot-7 28-year-old has brought a bit of size and versatility as a player who can slide into either a guard or forward spot depending on Ott's preference.

It'll be interesting to see how Coffey's role develops during this final stretch and Phoenix gets healthy – though he's certainly been able to lend his hand to Ott's rotation after arriving.