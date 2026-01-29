Suns Injury Report Loaded With Multiple Key Players Ahead of Pistons Game

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns continue to have big names on the injury report for tomorrow night's game against the Detroit Pistons.

The Suns (28-19) listed Devin Booker (right ankle sprain) as out, while Jalen Green (right hamstring inury management) and Collin Gillespie (right hand sprain) are questionable. Jordan Goodwin is listed as available with a jaw sprain that has forced him to wear a mask.

Isaiah Livers is not on the report after missing last night's 106-102 victory over the Brooklyn Nets with an illness.

Booker is scheduled to be re-evaluated Sunday, while Green has missed the last two games and Gillespie was a late scratch ahead of the Brooklyn loss.

The only notable player on the report for Detroit (34-11) is Caris LeVert, who is questionable with an illness.

More on Phoenix's Injuries

Despite likely being out until at least Sunday, Booker was seen getting shots up after practice today, which is a good sign after his scary ankle roll in last Friday's loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

"It's awesome," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Booker after practice of him being on the court. "Didn't really expect it to be that quick. We were walking through stuff, and then you see him doing his stuff.

"Amazing healer, I don't know how he does it, but what that thing looked like initially and then where it's at, seems to be in a good place."

Green, who has only played four games this season because of his hamstring, has been questionable before being ruled out the past two games after leaving the Hawks game with tightness, so it seems likely he could return for tomorrow's game against the Pistons or Friday's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Ott said Gillepsie fell on his hand during Sunday's loss to the Miami Heat, and he was not ready to go against Brooklyn because it was hard for him to catch the ball.

This was Gillespie's first time missing a game this season, but he looked good after practice shooting the ball today with his hand heavily taped.

"Great (to see him shooting)," Ott said after practice of Gillespie. "Just a little bit of a pain thing. Once everything clears out, then it's nothing structurally so he seems to be in a good place."

Collin Gillespie (right hand sprain) from 3 post practice. #Suns pic.twitter.com/h7JpSckQhq — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) January 28, 2026

How Will Suns Adjust If They Are Short-Handed Once Again vs Pistons?

Booker, Green and Gillespie are arguably Phoenix's top-3 ball handlers and initiators, so the Suns had to adjust their usual playstyle against the Nets.

The Suns had a season-high 72 points in the paint against Brooklyn, while tying their season-low for 3-point makes (5) and setting a new low by 10 with only 20 3-point attempts.

Mark Williams was the biggest beneficiary of this with a season-high 27 points on 13-of-15 shooting.

"We tried to come up with a couple more solutions, that's on us as coaches," Ott said postgame. "I think Mark's presence, you could feel it from the jump. We have to remember all his gifts and all the little stuff that he does for our group on both ends, rebounding, protecting the rim.

"He's an incredibly skilled offensive player. He imprinted his game, his offensive game from the jump. The first couple possessions, he was right there. We have to do more, keep him going."

Detroit has much more size than Brooklyn and held Williams to only five points in the teams' first meeting, so the Suns will try their best to get him involved again if they are without Booker, Green and Gillespie.

Tomorrow's game tips off at 7:00 p.m. MST and will be the first leg of a back-to-back for the Suns before they take on Cleveland Friday.

