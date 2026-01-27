Suns Make Final Jalen Green Injury Decision vs Nets

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have made a final call on Jalen Green ahead of tonight's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Green, initially questionable with a right hamstring injury, has now been ruled out. This is the second game missed after exiting Friday's contest after just four minutes of action, where he seemed to pull his hamstring again.

He now joins Devin Booker as out tonight, too. Booker now misses his second consecutive game as well with a sprained right ankle.

Suns-Nets will tip at 7:00 PM MST.

More on Jalen Green's Injury

Jan 20, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) dribbles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Green had missed 30+ consecutive games with the same right hamstring injury that's hampered him since training camp. Last week marked the third setback Green's unfortunately had.

However, Phoenix doesn't seem overly concerned with Green's imaging results, which didn't show any new damage to the hamstring.

"He's in a good place," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Green. "There's going to be some of this where he feels something that doesn't feel quite right, and then once the imaging comes back that there's nothing new. I think that just eases all of our minds.

"So he's in a good place. Hopefully, we'll see him back, but he just did a workout (with the Heat game at) 6:00, we had no shootaround, so obviously it was just him and some coaches in there. "

The Suns have been extra cautious with injuries this season, and that trend now continues as Phoenix looks to finish up their remaining slate of games before the All-Star break.

Ott says sometimes it's hard not to feel helpless with Booker and Green both sidelined in terms of halfcourt offense.

"It's hard. You feel helpless to be honest with you at times," said Ott post-game (h/t Duane Rankin, The Arizona Republic).

"Felt it in Atlanta when they really got into us [after Booker/Green left due to injury]. We went a little bit without a traditional 5 tonight. We ended up getting there, but you're just looking for a gap. You're looking for a gap to then get into the paint to then spray out. We just weren't able to crack that gap. So we'll take a look. We're learning on the fly. Somehow to get a paint touch to get advantages is ideal."

The Suns are hoping to avoid their first three-game losing streak since October against the Nets tonight.

They'll have to do so without their their two best scorers.

Latest Phoenix Suns News