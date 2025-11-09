Suns Players React to 'Tough' Jalen Green Injury
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns cannot seem to catch a break when it comes to injuries.
In the team's first game fully healthy all season, starting guard Jalen Green re-aggravated his right hamstring injury in the first quarter of Saturday night's 114-103 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in his second game back after missing the first eight contests with the injury.
"As soon as you see him go out, you just feel for him," Suns coach Jordan Ott said postgame (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "He worked so hard to get back, had such a great night the other night. The highs and lows of the sport in 48 hours."
Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro reported Green is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with the injury.
Suns Players React to Jalen Green's Injury
The Suns have found their rhythm the last few games to bring their record to 5-5 after Saturday's win, and Green's return was a big part of it.
Green had the second-most points ever by a player in their Suns debut with 29 in Thursday's 115-102 victory over the Clippers before suffering the injury Saturday, and his explosive athleticism and downhill driving ability brought a new element to Phoenix's offense.
"It's tough. I've definitely been through it," Suns star guard Devin Booker said of Green's injury (via Rankin). "We're going to rally around him. He's been putting in a lot of work to get back on the court.
"His debut the other night, so there is some good in there. We've seen a small glimpse of it with us all together, but priority is make sure he's healthy and for sure fully ready to go next time."
Green originally injured his hamstring in training camp and then re-aggravated it during Phoenix's preseason trip to China last month, which delayed his Suns debut.
Suns starting forward Dillon Brooks, who made his return to the lineup Saturday after missing six games with a core muscle strain, detailed his feelings on Green's injury after coming over with Green from the Houston Rockets as part of the return for Kevin Durant this summer.
"It's tough. Injuries suck," Brooks said. "He'll work hard. He'll be diligent with it, and you'll see him back soon."
Green had previously not missed a game since Feb. 2023 before suffering his hamstring injury.
Suns Remaining Confident Despite Green's Injury
Even without Green, the Suns have shown a lot of buy in to new coach Jordan Ott's system and tried to make it work with whatever lineup is on the floor behind a scorching hot start to the year from Booker.
There are no plans to let this rhythm go anywhere with Green re-injuring himself, and the Suns proved this resilience by holding onto the victory against the Clippers.
"We just talked about picking him up, and then just playing for our brother," Suns guard Collin Gillespie said. "Obviously went down and was tough to see after trying to fight his way back for that many days, weeks.
"It was a good win for us. Obviously we feel for JG just coming back, but other guys stepped up."
Ott is looking for the Suns to continue to build off this.
"It's the next man up, and this is 82 games. It's hard to be healthy - your full unit healthy for 82 games. We'll get tested again but there's no excuses," Ott said.
"This team will have no excuses. We lace them up, go out and play. The goal is to find a way to beat the other team by one point."