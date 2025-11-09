Suns Fans Will Love Jordan Ott's Message After Losing Jalen Green
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will be without Jalen Green for the foreseeable future after the star guard left last night's win over the Los Angeles Clippers with a hamstring injury - the same ailment that kept him out of the beginning of the regular season.
The Suns, now 5-5, look to navigate the next parts of their schedule without Green - and after the game, Suns coach Jordan Ott sent a pretty clear message:
"It's the next man up, and this is 82 games. It's hard to be healthy - your full unit healthy for 82 games. We'll get tested again but there's no excuses," Ott said.
"This team will have no excuses. We lace them up, go out and play. The goal is to find a way to beat the other team by one point."
Green, who initially arrived in the summer via the blockbuster trade with Houston involving Kevin Durant, injured his hamstring and missed the team's opening set of games before an impressive debut on Thursday.
Saturday night was the first time Phoenix had their fully healthy lineup/rotation, though Green's unfortunate exit in the first half made that reality short-lived.
"We were up against it. On the road, it's only us in the building. We were able to get through it," Ott told the Suns after the win.
"Get through some adversity, show some resilience and get through it. Keep going. Right? That's just the next step. Now we're back to .500."
Phoenix has now won their last four-of-five games after starting the year 1-4.
The Suns are nowhere near the top of the NBA, nor are they expected to make a push into the Western Conference postseason - though they're undeniably playing hard for Ott, and the results have proven just that.
"We play hard, and I'm vibing with it," Suns star Devin Booker said (h/t Duane Rankin).
Phoenix's next three-of-four games will be back home at Mortgage Matchup Center.
Without Green, the Suns' scoring capability surely takes a hit.
However, Phoenix has previously found success without him in the lineup, and at least for the immediate future, the organization will continue to craft ways to generate offense.
The Suns are back in action on Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans.