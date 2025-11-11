Suns Provide Jalen Green Injury Update
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns star guard Jalen Green is still undergoing testing, according to head coach Jordan Ott - and there's no established timetable for his return.
"Obviously he's out tonight. I think where we're at right now is he's going through multiple tests to see exactly what's going on. So [he's] out tonight, we'll give you further updates when we get them, as soon as we get them," said Ott.
"He's had testing - that's where we'll be. I think it's going to be a little bit till we gather all the information. So he's obviously gone under testing.
"I think we'll take all the information that we can get at this point. When these things happen I think you look at everything. So it'll be a little bit of time. That's why we want to give some grace here, just a little bit of time till we gather all the information so we get it out to you to know exactly what's going on."
There's been no official update released by the organization.
Jalen Green's Absence
This comes after Green re-injured his right hamstring in Saturday night's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Initial reports suggested Green would miss 4-6 weeks.
Green, acquired alongside Dillon Brooks in the trade that sent Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets, led Houston in scoring last regular season.
His ability to push the pace on the floor and score at multiple levels was enticing for the Suns to pair him next to Devin Booker, and in the lone action we saw of Green, he displayed exactly the promise that followed him from Houston after dropping 29 points in 23 minutes.
"It felt great. I think everybody felt great about it," Booker said of Green's debut.
"It takes a lot of pressure off of everybody. Just a high level talent that, with opportunity and space, he can pretty much do everything. Seen a glimpse of it tonight, 29 points in (23) minutes.”
Phoenix finally got their full starting lineup healthy on Saturday, though that didn't even last one half before Green pulled up during play and immediately reached for his hamstring, which prior kept him out of preseason and the start of the regular season.
"Even after a big road win, a great road win for the team, it's still top of our mind," Ott continued.
"Just someone that you've seen work your way back, have such a great game one, and knowing who he is and what he's all about. He wants to play basketball. So I think it was on top of mind for everyone the other night in LA, on top of our mind this morning when we saw him.
"So you'll see him around. He'll definitely still be part of our group, an integral part of our group, and we want him around this."
Suns Not Making Excuses
After Saturday's win against Los Angeles, Ott said there were no excuses for the Suns - even in Green's absence.
"It's the next man up, and this is 82 games. It's hard to be healthy - your full unit healthy for 82 games. We'll get tested again but there's no excuses," Ott said.
"This team will have no excuses. We lace them up, go out and play. The goal is to find a way to beat the other team by one point."
For now, the Suns are likely to see Grayson Allen back in the starting lineup next to Booker in the backcourt.
Phoenix is 5-5 on the year with hopes of getting over .500 tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans.