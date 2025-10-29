Suns' Report Card More Than Fair After First Week
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are 1-3 to start the 2025-26 regular season, and nobody in the NBA is shocked given the current state of their roster.
The Suns now move into the next era of Phoenix basketball with first-year head coach Jordan Ott paving the way.
There's hope a new shift in culture and identity will seep into the organization - but those things take time, and no immediate judgements should be made on the Suns as a result.
Bleacher Report Hands "C" Grade to Phoenix Suns
That's the thinking by Bleacher Report, who handed grades out for every NBA squad thus far.
When it came to the Suns, their C grade came with the following explanation:
"It didn't make much sense to expect more than this from the Phoenix Suns, especially since three of their first four games were on the road," Andy Bailey wrote.
"There just isn't a ton of talent on this roster beyond Devin Booker (at least until Jalen Green gets back from injury), and every other Sun is stretched a bit further than he probably should be.
"That's especially true of Dillon Brooks, who seems to think this is his opportunity to be a big-time scorer. Through four games, he is averaging 19.3 points on 19.7 shots."
Why Grade Makes Sense
For the first time in a long time, the Suns don't have high expectations entering the season - so a 1-3 start isn't cause to sound any alarm bells.
And, for what it's worth, last year's stacked Suns roster started the year out 9-2 before quickly fading.
Especially with Phoenix hitting the reset button this year, the Suns understand this year will be more so geared towards growth and setting a foundation for something bigger as opposed to competing for a playoff spot.
That hurts a bit to say, especially with Devin Booker still in his prime, though everyone in the Suns' organization is fairly aware of what's to come.
Considering their lack of defense to begin the year, the C grade might even be a bit generous towards Ott's crew of players.
"We've got to be better. There's no excuse for that. We're going to have to be better defensively," Suns coach Jordan Ott told reporters over the weekend.
"This is a defensive minded group at times and we just lose our way, but we're three games in. There's a sample size to all this. A lot that is who you play. I think we've played some good offenses. We'll keep looking.
"Find ways to guard better, find ways to attack better, but 133, doesn't matter where you're at, that's probably not going to get it done."
The Suns are in action tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies.