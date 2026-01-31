Suns Star Jalen Green Suffers New Injury

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green again found himself injured in perhaps the most unfortunate way in the team's win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

Green, who has been struggling with a hamstring injury, made his return to Phoenix's lineup this week and had looked fairly sharp before hitting the floor — hard — in the second half of action. He left the team's bench and came back multiple times in what was eventually ruled to be a right hip injury.

"Hamstring was good, it was the hip," Suns coach Jordan Ott told reporters after the game. "Hip contusion, it was just the fall everybody saw. Probably will be a little sore tomorrow."

Listen to how loud Jalen Green hits the floor.



Wild that he just got up and scored less than a minute later.

The Suns have Saturday off before hosting the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. Initial injury reports for that matchup will be revealed later today.

"Great to have him out there. Another threat just on top of everybody else that we have. His ability to shoot spaces it. The ability to create plays, I just love seeing him out there," Ott continued.

Green has suffered numerous setbacks with his hamstring injury, one that saw him miss all but five games entering last night. Now, he's set to deal with with another unfortunate injury.

"It sucks that he can't catch a better break, but we're still rolling. The best part about it is he's on a winning team so he'll be able to keep playing or keep getting better and then be able to get plugged in again when the time is right," Dillon Brooks said after the game on Green (h/t Duane Rankin).

"It sucks that he can't catch a better break, but the best part abour it is he's on a winning team so he'll be able to keep playing or getting better and then be able to get plugged in again when the time is right."



Dillon Brooks on Jalen Green, who suffered a hip contusion in…

Brooks is correct: The Suns have now officially hit their preseason win total of 30 games before the All-Star break, owning a 30-19 record as January ends.

“We’re a super deep team, even the guys who aren't playing, our rookies, they're ready to go," Oso Ighodaro said after the win. "Whoever's name is called, everyone’s been stepping up all year and we're gonna continue to do that.”

After completing an impressive back-to-back with wins over the Pistons and Cavaliers, the Suns are one of the hottest teams in the NBA at this moment in time. There's hope with a healthy Green in the mix, they can reach even greater heights.

With six games remaining until the All-Star break, we'll see how the Suns handle Green's newest injury.

