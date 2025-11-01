Suns Reveal NBA Cup Starters vs Jazz
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have revealed their Friday night lineup against the Utah Jazz.
With Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green out tonight for Phoenix due to injury, the Suns still aren't at full strength.
However, they're utilizing the following lineup for a second consecutive night as NBA Cup action begins.
Phoenix Suns Starters vs Jazz
- Devin Booker
- Grayson Allen
- Ryan Dunn
- Royce O'Neale
- Mark Williams
This will be the Suns' first NBA Cup game, which features a unique court and uniform combination - which you can read more about here.
Booker has now scored 30+ points in Phoenix's first four-of-five games. Settling into point guard duties, Booker has five combined turnovers in his last two games.
Allen, one of three Suns to start all five games thus far, again gets the nod from Jordan Ott. His 37.8% clip from downtown is second only to Royce O'Neale.
Dunn is the only other player besides Allen/Book to have started every game in the earlygoings of the regular season. His improvement as a defender and hustle player in Phoenix has been notable.
O'Neale's team-leading 41.3% from three-point land is currently a career high for the wingman. Behind Brooks, O'Neale has top spot for the Suns with 1.6 steals per night.
Phoenix was cautious with Williams, who did miss some time to start the year with injury management - though this marks his second consecutive start for the Suns. He's currently averaging a 13.3 point/10 rebound double-double entering tonight.
Can Suns Save Struggles?
Everybody in the desert knew Phoenix would struggle with a brand new roster out of the gates - and though they've fought hard, the Suns have continually put themselves behind the eight ball early in games.
Perhaps things will be smoother with Green back - as the Suns don't have a strong shot creater to pair with Booker on the floor, which has hurt Phoenix in some cases.
After their season-opening win, they've lost four in a row - one of those losses came against the same Utah team earlier this week when Lauri Markkanen dropped a 50-burger.
Even in spite of the overtime loss to Utah, the Suns are betting favorites to win tonight as NBA Cup action gets underway.
Opening tip is slated for 7:00 PM MST at Mortgage Matchup Center.