2 Best Suns-Jazz Prop Bets for Friday
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns play host to the Utah Jazz in the first NBA Cup matchup of the 2025-26 season.
The Jazz previously defeated Phoenix back in their overtime duel on Monday night but are considered betting underdogs on Friday at Mortgage Matchup Center.
With NBA season now in full swing, so too are prop bets for each game.
Here's 2 props that internet experts seem to really love ahead of tonight's Halloween showdown - and everyone stay safe trick-or-treating tonight!
Brice Sensabaugh OVER 1.5 Three-Pointers Made
Matt Moore, Action Network: "I will continue betting this line every time I get the chance at this price. Sensabaugh is averaging the third-most 3-point attempts on the Jazz.
"He’s a 40% shooter, hitting at 33% from long range this season, while putting up 5.3 attempts per game. On league-average efficiency, that’s two makes per game.
"He’s above-average. I’ll keep betting this until his rotation minutes diminish."
Lauri Markkanen OVER 26.5 points
Ameer Tyree, SI.com: "Markkanen is averaging a career-high 34 points per game so far this season and has already scored 51 points against the Suns. He’s shooting 50.6 percent from the field and 40 percent from three on 21.8 attempts per contest.
"Markkanen is also shooting nearly 9.0 free throws per game, so there’s no reason he shouldn’t go over this total with similar shot volume."
Markkanen's prop appears to be so enticing that even Covers.com's Rohit Ponnaiya had it listed in their best player props for tonight:
"Lauri Markkanen has been red-hot for a Utah Jazz squad that has become surprisingly efficient on the offensive end of the floor," he wrote.
"The sharp-shooting forward is averaging 34.0 points per game on 51/40/91 shooting splits. He has scored more than 30 points in three-straight games while exploding for a career-high 51 points against the Phoenix Suns on Monday.
"Markkanen and the Jazz face Phoenix again tonight and while there's no way he can repeat his numbers from Monday, he should still eclipse his points total of 25.5. The Suns are 28th in the league in defensive efficiency while ranking 23rd in opponent effective field goal percentage (56.4%)."
The Suns clearly couldn't contain him on Monday, and with defensive nuisance Dillon Brooks ruled out for tonight, Phoenix very well could have those same problems again.
For more information on tonight's Suns-Jazz matchup, you can click here.