PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns begin the first of a six-game road trip on the other side of the country as the Miami Heat play host at Kaseya Center shortly for a 5:30 PM MST start time.

The Suns are one of the hottest teams in the league, having won nine of their last ten games with the West's sixth seed currently in their grasp. Meanwhile, Miami's lost their last three matchups but hope returning to home court can give them an advantage.

Here's Jordan Ott's starting five tonight in South Beach:

Suns Reveal Starters vs Heat

Jan 11, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) against the Washington Wizards in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Devin Booker

Collin Gillespie

Royce O'Neale

Dillon Brooks

Mark Williams

The Suns previously ruled out Jalen Green (hamstring) and Jamaree Bouyea (concussion) while Jordan Goodwin (jaw sprain) is available.

As for Miami, Norman Powell was upgraded to available after initially being ruled questionable with lower back soreness. He joins Tyler Herro (toe/rib contusion) and Pelle Larsson (finger) as Heat players who are injured but will suit up tonight.

Phoenix has played some pristine defensive basketball during their recent winning streak, which was highlighted by NBA.com after placing the Suns in the top five of their latest power rankings.

"The Suns have had the league’s No. 1 defense (107.3 points allowed per 100 possessions) over the 9-2 stretch, climbing from 12th to fifth for the season as a whole. They continue to force turnovers at a high rate, but have also been much better at keeping their opponents off the free-throw line over their last five games," wrote John Schuhmann.

Phoenix has the full respect of Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, who spoke on Ott's crew ahead of tonight at his pre-game press conference.

"We respect what they've done. We view them probably similar to us. I just think they're done that at a higher level and more consistent," he said pre-game (h/t Duane Rankin, The Arizona Republic).

"Talked about early on, we've had these pockets of inconsistency. I think they've been pretty steady and steadfast on who they are. They defend at a high level, they share the ball. They play a collective game and they don't fatigue with that. They do it night in and night out. That's given them an opportunity to be +9 (in wins), where we hoped we would be at this point. They've done it.

"That's a good example for us, but also like, hey, respect is there, but we want to get a win tonight. Coming off a road trip, we need to take care of business."

