Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Cavaliers

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns, fresh off a massive win on Thursday night, are set to play the second night of a back-to-back with the Cleveland Cavaliers in town.

Jordan Ott's crew will be tired, no doubt — though they're getting a nice boost to their lineup with Jalen Green's emergence from a hamstring injury that's followed him throughout the season.

Ott's relying on this starting five to get the job done against Cleveland:

Suns Starters vs Cavaliers

Collin Gillespie

Grayson Allen

Royce O'Neale

Dillon Brooks

Mark Williams

Opening tip tonight is slated for 7:00 PM MST at Mortgage Matchup Center.

The Suns also got some good news when it was revealed Collin Gillespie (right hand) was removed off the team's injury report for tonight, leaving just Devin Booker (right ankle sprain) out of action.

Phoenix hopes Dillon Brooks can keep his hot shooting up after dropping a career-high 40 points last night against Detroit. However, Green's still has most of the attention on him, and rightfully so as he works his way back from the injury.

“Jalen is such an explosive scorer, so we’re gonna have to be more locked in, right? It definitely changes the game plan. They’ve got more speed, more shooting, more talent, quite honestly. So, not good timing for us that he's coming back tonight," Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson said pre-game.

"But listen, they played without him last night. It's how hard they play that's really getting them over the hump right now. We’ve got to match that force, competitiveness, and energy tonight.”

The Cavaliers have won five straight entering tonight and are 29-20 on the season. Phoenix is 29-19 and is on a two-game winning streak.

Perhaps Green's return can help continue the winning ways right before the All-Star break.

"I don't think we totally know what that looks like until we get out there. We just want him to be comfortable," Ott said of Green's return. He previously played 20 minutes both times he's tried to come back prior.

"Whatever that feels like for him, this is just the first step of many. We want him healthy. We want him to feel right. We'll have other people out there that can also play make at the same time."

