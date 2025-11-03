Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Undefeated Spurs
PHOENIX -- The short-handed Phoenix Suns (2-4) snapped a four-game losing streak with a big 118-96 victory over the Utah Jazz Friday, but now take on a very tough test against Victor Wembanyama and the 5-0 San Antonio Spurs tonight.
Jalen Green (right hamstring strain) will be out for the seventh-straight game to start the season for Phoenix, while Dillon Brooks (core muscle strain) is missing his fourth game in a row.
Suns coach Jordan Ott gave an update on both players pregame, saying that Green has played in 5-on-5 scrimmages in back-to-back days, so they will see how he responds before Tuesday's road matchup against the Golden State Warriors.
Meanwhile, Brooks is also progressing well, according to Ott, and got a workout in earlier today.
Without the two key starters tonight, the Suns will look to carry the momentum from their best performance of the season against a red-hot San Antonio team.
Who Will Get The Start for the Suns?
Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale will once again fill in for the injured Green and Brooks in the starting five.
Phoenix will go with the same starting lineup it has used the last two games:
- Devin Booker
- Grayson Allen
- Ryan Dunn
- Royce O'Neale
- Mark Williams
Booker made history with his 36-point performance in Friday's win over the Jazz, becoming the first player in Suns history with five 30-point games in the team's first six games to start the season. Booker is averaging a career-high 30.3 points per game so far, good for seventh in the NBA.
Allen put together a very complete performance against Utah with 14 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals in 32 minutes, as he continues to try to fill Green's void next to Booker.
Dunn has started every game for the Suns this season and had his first double-double of the season against Utah with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Without Green and Brooks, O'Neale has not been afraid to let if fly offensively during his time in the starting group. He is averaging 16.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.3 steals during his three games as a starter, converting 45.2% of his 3s over this stretch.
Williams has been a huge difference maker since Phoenix inserted him into the starting lineup two games ago and has taken big strides as a paint protector defensively, which something the Suns have really needed. Williams is averaging 12.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals and a block entering tonight and will be put to the test against Wembanyama.
What Is Suns' Game Plan Against Victor Wembanyama?
Wembanyama is playing the best basketball of his career to start the season and is in the very early MVP conversation averaging 30.2 points, 14.6 rebounds and 4.8 blocks.
Ott discussed what the Suns have to do to try to slow down Wembanyama.
"They're just downhill in the paint, and Wemby's a big piece of that," Ott said. "He's been talked about, his shot profile has changed a little bit, just more aggressive, more into the paint, where his initial catch is, is deeper. It is tough to get to his ball, he shoots it so high, and he's tall, so it'll be another unique challenge.
"That's what the NBA is. And then defensively, just his paint presence defensively, what he's able to do, what they're able to do, to take away the paint because of his size, because of his rim presence. So that'll present another challenge, and just to see how it all looks tonight.”
Tonight's game will tip off shortly after 6:00 p.m. MST.