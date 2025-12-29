Suns Rule Out Impact Forward vs Wizards

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have ruled out yet another key player for tonight's matchup against the Washington Wizards.

After already listing Mark Williams (league suspension), Grayson Allen (right knee injury management) and Jalen Green (right hamstring strain) as out last night, Ryan Dunn will now also be unavailable for the Suns (18-13) with right knee soreness after originally being questionable.

This will be Dunn's second consecutive game he has missed after suffering the injury in Phoenix's win over the New Orleans Pelicans Friday.

The Wizards (7-23) released their injury report this morning following their 116-112 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies last night.

Washington will be without Khris Middleton (right knee injury management), Kyshawn George (left hip flexor strain), Corey Kispert (left hamstring strain) and Cam Whitmore (right shoulder deep vein thrombosis) against the Suns.

How Suns Will Deal With Injuries vs Wizards

The Suns have dealt with injury problems all season long, which has led players up and down the roster stepping up in new roles.

Phoenix was practically down all four of the players out against Washington for the second half of Saturday's win over the Pelicans after Williams was ejected in the third quarter. The Suns were still able to pull off a 123-114 victory, outscoring New Orleans by five after Williams' ejection.

Green and Allen have missed the most games on the team this season, and the Suns have adjusted pretty well without them given their guard depth that has notably included Collin Gillespie, Jordan Goodwin and Jamaree Bouyea having breakout seasons.

With Dunn and Williams out, Rasheer Fleming, Isaiah Livers and Nick Richards will all likely have rotation minutes tonight, just as they did against the Pelicans Saturday.

The Wizards will likely sell out on Devin Booker defensively as most teams have done against the Suns this season, so whoever is on the floor will have to be ready for the ball to find their hands offensively.

Washington, who has won two games in a row entering tonight, could provide some opportunities for Phoenix's role players to have big games, as the Wizards are dead last in the NBA with a 122 defensive rating.

Even with all the injuries, the Suns are still favored by 10.5 points over the Wizards in what will be their third matchup of a four-game road trip.

Phoenix, who is 11-2 in games it has been favored in this season, cannot overlook its opponent tonight and has to stick to its identity especially given the injuries.

Tonight's game tips off at 5:00 p.m. MST.

