Suns Star Dillon Brooks Reportedly Set for Surgery

The Phoenix Suns move into the final 20+ games potentially missing Dillon Brooks for the remainder of the regular season thanks to a fractured left hand.

According to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro, Brooks is set to have surgery.

Dillon Brooks will undergo surgery on his broken left hand. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) February 23, 2026

This follows a report from ESPN's Shams Charania that states Brooks will miss 4-6 weeks with the injury, which would put him for a potential return right at the end of the regular season. Phoenix's final game is on April 12 while they're highly likely to at least claim a play-in tournament spot.

Phoenix is 1-2 since the All-Star break with a 33-25 record and the West's seventh seed in their possession. They're 10.5 games above the 11th-place Memphis Grizzlies.

Brooks isn't the only valuable player that's recently come face-to-face with injuries, as the likes of Devin Booker, Jalen Green, Grayson Allen and even Jordan Goodwin have all been in and out of the lineup this season.

It's been a fun yet frustrating season for a Suns team that hasn't come close to reaching its potential, though as injuries pile up with the regular season coming to a close, first-year head coach Jordan Ott didn't mince words.

"We can't feel sorry for ourselves. No one's going to feel sorry for ourselves," Ott said on their injuries over the weekend.

"{Opponents] surely aren't going to. They're trying to go out and win the game just like we are. No one cares. No one cares, and the only group that can help us when you're stranded is our group. So we just got to find the solution."

Brooks has been incredibly vital for the team's success this season, most notably posting a career high 21 points per game to also pair with a tough defensive approach that's helped transform the team's culture seemingly overnight.

Brooks was recently suspended for accumulating too many technical fouls and was set to be suspended for every two he picked up until the end of the regular season.

Now, that doesn't seem to be an issue with Brooks having to completely heal a broken hand.

Ott says the team's identity doesn't change with Brooks now sidelined.

"The identity doesn't change. Play the same style. Our defense is gonna have to be better, offense is gonna have to be better," he said over the weekend.

"... We're just gonna have to find new ways as things continue to progress. Jalen (Green) working to sink back in into the fold and then whatever we have for that night, whatever it takes, kind of like this group has done, we'll find those solutions."