Suns Trade Deadline Big Board: 6 Targets Ranked by Fit, Cost, and Urgency

The Phoenix Suns' start to the 2025-26 regular season has yielded exciting results, both in terms of playoff positioning and potential activity ahead on the trade market.

We're exactly a week removed from the league's Feb. 5 trade deadline, which gives figures such as owner Mat Ishbia and general manager Brian Gregory some final days to finish any potential deals.

Truthfully, there's not many ideal trade fits for the Suns based off their goals of getting under the luxury tax with only big men ideally coming back to Phoenix. And if a move is made, it's likely to be minor.

While the Suns won't be in the mix for Giannis Antetokounmpo, they're sure to be in the mix until the very end.

Six targets that make sense in the desert:

New Orleans Pelicans SF/PF Saddiq Bey

In short, the Suns are in need of an upgrade at power forward. With Bey's production (15.9 points and 5.8 rebounds), salary ($6.1 million this season, $6.4 million next year) and likely cost of acquisition, he's essentially the best buy-low target that can really improve the Suns' roster without drastically altering the lineup.

Bey's also just 26-years-old and is shooting 34.5% from three this season, which makes him a strong candidate to slide seamlessly into Jordan Ott's system in Phoenix.

Boston Celtics C/PF Chris Boucher

Ott's love for big men who are athletic and versatile is no secret, making Boucher another prime buy-low candidate.

While Bey is more of a switch three and four forward, Boucher aligns most as a power forward/center hybrid. His frame (6-8, 200 lbs) is considered a bit thin for NBA center standards, though his length, athleticism and shooting makes up for it.

Unfortunately, he's fallen out of favor in the Celtics' rotation after playing just eight games this season.

This would be a strong swap candidate for Phoenix to deal Nick Richards' contract out and get under the tax, which reportedly is a goal for the team. Boucher carries just a $2.2 million hit this season.

Sacramento Kings G Keon Ellis

We wanted to show some love to the backcourt with this list being so heavily dominated by big men.

Phoenix doesn't exactly need any extra help in a room that already has Devin Booker, Jalen Green and Collin Gillespie dominating minutes. Grayson Allen has spent more time adjusting to a guard/forward hybrid role while Jordan Goodwin and Jamaree Bouyea have impressed in their own rights.

However, if for whatever reason the Suns were looking for an upgrade, Ellis makes sense here.

His $2.3 million cap hit makes him a lower-level addition to the roster, though he'd be a perfect plug-and-play piece for late-game scenarios thanks to his defensive capability — on top of being an incredibly good three-point shooter.

Milwaukee Bucks Forward Bobby Portis

So, there is a Bucks forward on this list... just perhaps not the biggest name on the roster.

Portis is a bit on the outside in terms of ideal salary this season at $13.11 million, though in terms of fits the Suns are looking for, they probably wouldn't have to go much further.

Portis shoots the three-ball extremely well at a current 46% clip while also occupying the power forward spot the Suns are eying to improve.

This trade would require at least Grayson Allen or Royce O'Neale going back the other way, though. Is that something the Suns want to do?

New York Knicks PF/C Guerschon Yabusele

This is another rumored swap making its way around the internet, though Suns insider John Gambadoro didn't completely shut it down.

Yabusele had previously played strong minutes for Philadelphia before landing with the Knicks and ultimately falling way out of favor in New York's lineup this season.

He's a guy who can play power forward or center, though his $5.7 million cap hit would likely require the Suns to send out another player alongside Richards in a deal if they're insistent on getting under the luxury tax threshold.

Charlotte Hornets Forward Miles Bridges

Now we've crept into the depths of an already thin Suns trade big board, and this might be the most controversial name.

Bridges was previously suspended for a domestic violence incident back in late 2023. As a result, many Suns fans aren't on board with this move.

However, Phoenix has repeatedly been connected to the forward, which once again was the case just last week by The Athletic.

Bridges is averaging 18.6 points per game and would give the Suns a physical presence down low if acquired.

However, the Suns don't have Charlotte's reported asking price of multiple first-round picks while a move to gain his three-year, $75 million salary only pushes Phoenix back into the luxury tax.

