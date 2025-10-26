Suns' Top Pick Reacts to First NBA Basket
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns fans have undoubtedly been excited about center Khaman Maluach after watching him play in preseason, as the No. 10 overall pick flashed the length and rim protection he could offer at the NBA level.
Maluach played 13 minutes in Saturday night's loss against the Denver Nuggets but scored six points, giving him his first official bucket in the NBA.
"Getting my first basket is obviously a blessing. I'm happy, grateful and it's just a process so keep building up day by day," he told The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin.
He also added two rebounds and one assist.
Maluach didn't play in Phoenix's season-opening win over the Sacramento Kings but did make a five-minute appearance in Friday's loss against the Los Angeles Clippers - where he did score one point, but it came from a free throw.
He also had one block.
With the Suns being cautious with starting center Mark Williams, Malauch may find himself getting opportunities throughout the 2025-26 regular season despite being effectively the fourth center in Phoenix's lineup with Nick Richards and Oso Ighodaro ahead of him.
Maluach was considered an high-upside project emerging out of Duke through the draft process, though there's still some work that needs to be refined on his game.
"I just stay where my feet are. Take it one day at a time and keep on learning," Maluach said after the loss to the Nuggets.
That's expected out of such a young player, and Maluach isn't the only one in Phoenix who will need time to develop.
"The character and spirit of him, specifically, that I’m not sure he has a bad day. He may have a bad moment, but he won’t have a bad day," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Maluach.
"He came out and showed some things today. He set a new standard, he set a new bar that we can hold him to."
With little expectations surrounding the Suns this season, the progress of Maluach and other faces such as Rasheer Fleming and Koby Brea will be key.
Phoenix is back in action on Monday night against the Utah Jazz.