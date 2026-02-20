Suns Waiting on Healthy Booker–Jalen Green Duo to Prove It’s Real

The Phoenix Suns, eventually — or perhaps hopefully at this point — will look to get back the talents of Jalen Green and Devin Booker on the court together.

Injuries have derailed both respective seasons. What was once thought to be an explosive/dynamic backcourt for Phoenix has quickly become a game of musical chairs on the injury report. Earlier in the year it was Green's hamstring while Booker's been hit or miss as of late thanks to groin, ankle and most recently a hip injury suffered last night.

While Green looked good in his return to play from the All-Star Break, Booker's new injury could keep him out for an unknown period of time. With only 26 games remaining in the regular season, the Suns are running out of time to see their healthy stars on the court together.

"I just want to see the guys play together. That's it. That's it and I probably didn't handle it right in game when we get the news," head coach Jordan Ott said post-game on Booker's injury (h/t Duane Rankin).

"We wanted to use the break, everybody get healthy, but unfortunate. These things happen, especially in the game of basketball. All season has been up and down, guys in and out the lineup. Just keep going."

The Suns are also losers of their last four-of-five games. While they're still in strong position within the West's playoff picture, wins and losses only carry more weight in this final stretch.

Phoenix general manager Brian Gregory, who met with reporters this week after the break, says the duo of Booker/Green should be fun to watch.

"I think pretty good. (Green's) explosiveness, his ability to get to the basket, his feel for the game, I think those two guys together are going to form one of the best backcourts, if not the best in the NBA as we move forward, especially down the road as they get to play more and get a better feel for each other," he said.

"But he brings a lot of stuff that at times that we're lacking. So I think his fit is going to be really, really good."

The Suns have potential with Green, Booker and the rest of their group — but if Phoenix can't shake their injury troubles, that potential won't be able to convert to reality.

Phoenix will again take the court on Saturday against the Orlando Magic with their preliminary injury report dropping tonight.