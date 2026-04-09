What Suns Said on Jalen Green's Latest Injury

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green once again is injured.

Green left after just four minutes of action in Wednesday night's win over the Dallas Mavericks with what was eventually described as a right knee injury. Jordan Goodwin also departed early due to injury. Neither returned after both worked out on the court at halftime.

"I think I don't know about imaging, but they [medical staff] just said right knee [for Jalen] and left ankle for Goodie, they tried to both come out, back in they just weren't able to do it," Suns coach Jordan Ott said after the win over Dallas.

Green's 2025-26 season has unfortunately been riddled due to injuries, first beginning with a hamstring ailment that arose in training camp. Multiple setbacks with the same hamstring injury saw Green play in just 12 games through March, two of which were games he left early due to re-aggravating the injury.

Green hasn't been the only Suns played haunted by health, as majority of the Suns' lineup has been impacted by injuries in some form or fashion.

Green's flashed the pristine scoring ability through various times during his initial stint in Phoenix, as he's an explosive two-guard that can attack the rim with force and speed. The pairing between he and fellow Suns guard Devin Booker has been exciting to watch in Phoenix's backcourt, mostly due to Booker's attention drawn and the space that opens for Green.

Green, 24, is third in scoring for Phoenix at 18.3 points per night.

With just two games remaining in the regular season, the Suns are locked into the seventh seed after the Los Angeles Clippers' loss on Wednesday created a three-game gap between the two teams.

That could give Green an opportunity to rest with remaining matchups coming against the Los Angeles Lakers (Friday) and Oklahoma City Thunder (Sunday) before the play-in tournament begins on Tuesday, April 14.

With their spot clinched, is Green and other Suns an option to rest over the weekend?

"As a group, we haven't talked about it," Ott continued in his post-game press conference when asked about resting players.

"I think we'll continue to assess how our guys come out of this back-to-back, and then we'll plan accordingly the best we can."

Phoenix will reveal a preliminary injury report for their Lakers matchup on Thursday night, and it'd be a surprise if the Suns didn't include Green on it.