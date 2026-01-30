Preview: Can Suns Get Revenge vs Cavaliers?

The Phoenix Suns are hosts to the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight, and after ending their 2025 with a loss to to this same Cavs team, the Suns hope some home cooking can help them in Friday night's tilt at Mortgage Matchup Center.

The Suns are fresh off one of their biggest wins of the season over the Detroit Pistons while Cleveland is riding off a five-game winning streak and most recently beat the Los Angeles Lakers by 30.

To help gain a better perspective, we caught up with Cavaliers On SI's Jeremy Brener to help preview Cleveland's side of action:

1. How have the Cavaliers looked in the last month since they played the Suns?

Brener: The Cavaliers were 19-16 after beating the Phoenix Suns at home on New Year's Eve. Now they find themselves 29-20, going 11-4 so far in the month of January. Their last loss came on Jan 19 against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder. Since then they have won five in a row and are playing their best basketball of the season. This five-game road trip right before the All-Star break will determine how far this team can go, but based on how they've played the last five games, they have the potential to do some damage in the Eastern Conference.

2. What is one thing people should know about the Cavaliers that cannot be found in a box score?

Brener: The Cavaliers are a resilient group. They did not start the season how they wanted to, and a lot of doubt was creeping in, especially around Christmas. But things have really picked up in the last month. They have this belief within themselves that they can be the best in the Eastern Conference, and that has shown over the last couple of games.

3. What does the trade deadline look like for the Cavaliers?

Brener: There were talks about breaking this team up at the trade deadline just about a month ago. And there is potential for that to happen down the line, but it probably won't happen this week. The Cavs have proven that they can be a championship contender with this roster. So the front office will probably give them one more shot to make it happen. I wouldn't expect them to be major buyers because of their financial circumstances, but they might make a small move or possibly wait until the buyout market to do something.

4. If the Cavaliers were to lose, what would be the reason why?

Brener: Donovan Mitchell gets off his hot streak. Mitchell has scored 24 points or more in every game during this win streak, and he has been an absolute menace on the court. If the Suns can find a way to contain him, they should be able to win, but it won't be easy.

5. What's your prediction for the game?

Brener: It's hard for me to go against the Cavs when they've been playing so well over the last week. On top of that, Devin Booker is hurt, and it will be very hard for the Suns to win this game even if it is in Phoenix. They played last night on the back-to-back against the Detroit Pistons and pulled out a win, but the Cavs come in rested and ready to go. Cleveland should win this game by 8-10 points.