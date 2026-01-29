Preview: Suns Seek Revenge vs Pistons

Who: Detroit Pistons (34-11) at Phoenix Suns (28-19)

What: NBA regular season action

When: Thursday Jan. 29 at 7:00 PM MST

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, AZ

The Phoenix Suns play host to the Detroit Pistons in what Jordan Ott's crew very much hopes is a revenge game after their previous 108-105 loss to the Pistons back in Detroit on Jan. 15.

The Suns will again be without guard Devin Booker for their matchup against Detroit, as the star is set to be re-evaluated next week with a sprained right ankle. However, Jalen Green is questionable tonight with his right hamstring injury and could play.

Collin Gillespie is also questionable with a right hand sprain. Jordan Goodwin is available.

For Detroit, Caris LeVert is questionable due to illness.

Suns vs Pistons Preview

Jan 15, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Oso Ighodaro (11) passes from the ground with Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Pistons have the league's second-best record and are leading the East by six games ahead of teams such as the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics, respectively. Detroit's won their last 10-of-13 games.

Phoenix has won their last 10-of-14 while ranking seventh in the West, jockeying for playoff position as we approach the NBA trade deadline.

This has all the makings of a defensive slugfest, as both teams rank in the top five of NBA points allowed per game. Detroit leads the NBA in blocks (6.6) and steals (10.5) per night while trailing only the Oklahoma City Thunder (7.1) in point differential.

Both teams play a physical brand of basketball, which has gotten the Suns both in and out of some tough situations previously — including a bench-clearing scuffle in their eventual win over the Brooklyn Nets.

"We're not backing down from that. That's not the message that JO (Jordan Ott) has had to us this whole year. That's not the message that BG (GM Brian Gregory) has had. That's not the message (team owner) Mat Ishbia has had for this team," Grayson Allen said after action.

"We're not going to back down from physicality. Wherever that line is, we're OK with it."

The Suns will try to slow down Cade Cunningham, who is having a career year and is leading the NBA with 9.8 assists averaged per night. He had previously shot 3-16 from the field in their last meeting against Phoenix, though he was coming off an injury.

If Green can play, that would be a huge boost for the Suns after missing their last matchup against the Pistons. Gillespie's availability could also sway some things tonight.

Regardless, it appears Detroit has the upper-hand going into tonight.

