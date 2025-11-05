Steve Kerr Raves About Phoenix Suns’ First-Year Coach Jordan Ott
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is one of the most accomplished leaders in basketball history, earning success at the NBA (both as a player and coach) and Olympic level through his years within the game.
His knowledge, success and experience speaks for itself - and when words of praise come, you know he means it.
Such was the case for Phoenix Suns coach Jordan Ott last night ahead of their eventual loss to Golden State, where Kerr offered the following on the first-year coach in Phoenix:
"I think they're just well organized. I think (Suns first-year coach Jordan Ott) is doing a great job. Their staff has them playing to their talent. The style of play is very purposeful," Kerr said (h/t Duane Rankin).
"The floor is spread. They're organized. You can see the patterns that they're working on with their cutting out of the corner, sliding the guy on the wing down. Really putting a lot of pressure on the defense. I think all that organization is helping Book and give him the space to do what he does."
Previously an assistant with the Cleveland Cavaliers last season, Ott inherited a tough situation in Phoenix after the Suns hit the rest button in massive way, changing spots such as GM/HC while also getting rid of Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.
Simply put, expectations weren't high for the Suns as this season - though even in Phoenix's 3-5 start, they've managed to impress thanks to Ott's promise of establishing a tough identity.
Despite the Suns being down 20+ points in several games to begin the 2025-26 season, they've shown resiliency and ability to battle back - which is all fans could have asked for ahead of the year.
If Ott can find the blend between plugging in key players to win games in the present while also bringing along young guys to help their development, the Suns could be in business much sooner than expected.
Phoenix, on the court, has also shifted its identity to a more three-point shooting squad, as their 42.5 attempts from deep ranks fourth in the NBA.
The Suns return home for a Thursday night matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers where they could see key figures such as Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks return to the lineup.
We'll know more once official injury reports are released later tonight.