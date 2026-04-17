Suns 'All Hands on Deck' Ahead of Season-Defining Warriors Matchup

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns enter tonight's matchup against the Golden State Warriors with everything on the line.

We're officially in win or go home territory for the Suns, who would clinch the eighth seed in the West with a win over Golden State.

The path to reach tonight has been vastly different for each side.

The Warriors recently got Stephen Curry back ahead of the end of the regular season and mounted a comeback win against the Los Angeles Clippers earlier this week ot keep their season alive. Phoenix, meanwhile, has struggled with injuries and fumbled a fourth quarter lead against the Portland Trail Blazers to find themselves playing a second play-in tournament game.

The Suns and Warriors know each other fairly well as divisional opponents. Phoenix played Golden State four times this regular season and came away with just one win back on Dec. 18 in 99-98 fashion.

The ultimate wild card here is obviously Curry, who is one of very few players who can will his team to wins nearly by himself. With that in mind, the Suns are favorites to advance with their Mortgage Matchup Center home crowd behind them.

"They switch up their defensive coverage a lot. They try to junk up the game, they might play 2-3. They put two on the ball a lot against Kawhi (Leonard) the other night," Suns guard Collin Gillespie said of Golden State (h/t Duane Rankin). "Probably expect that a little bit with (Devin Booker). Other guys got to be able to make plays."

Booker himself has been under fire after a poor performance in Tuesday's play-in game. Tonight should allow him the opportunity to redeem himself.

But Gillespie's correct in his assessment, others will need to step up. Phoenix, as a team, is considered to be more talented than Golden State entering tonight — even with Grayson Allen and Mark Williams questionable on the injury report.

In a winner-take-all game, the Suns will need every contribution possible to extend their season and avoid seeing their Cinderella season turn into a pumpkin after defying expectations.

"Tomorrow will be a different challenge and in-game, you always have to be willing to adjust," Suns coach Jordan Ott said at shootaround on Thursday. "You have a plan going into it. Got to be willing to adjust. Again, it's all hands on deck."

Phoenix's season depends on just that.