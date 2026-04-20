Suns Already Found Recipe For Disaster vs Thunder

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns were hoping to cook up an upset victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder in their Game 1 battle on Sunday.

Rather, a recipe for disaster was found. Practically immediately.

The Suns struggled to find any success after the opening minutes of their eventual 119-84 loss to put them down 1-0 against the defending champions. In a series where Phoenix will practically have to play perfect, they sure didn't come close.

There were several takeaways from Phoenix's loss to evaluate, though star guard Devin Booker highlighted two key stats:

"We need to get a shot on goal. We had 19 turnovers and they had 19 offensive boards. That's a recipe for disaster for us," Booker said post-game.

The Thunder are one of the NBA's best teams thanks to their ability to practically do everything at a high level. Phoenix snuck two wins over OKC this regular season and lost another close four-point battle as well, so it's not as if the Suns aren't aware of what it takes to win.

Though especially in a playoff setting, the combination of poor ball security and second chance points is only icing on the cake for the overwhelming favorites in OKC.

"That was massive honestly," Suns coach Jordan Ott said post-game on the second chance opportunities.

"59 points? We talked about it. We'll talk about it again. They're as good as anyone in the gaps. You don't get the pass on time, they swallow you up. We talked about moving it a bit more with the shifts. A lot of it's defensively, got to keep them to one shot."

"We talked about it. We'll talk about it again. They're as good as anyone in the gaps. You don't get the pass on time, they swallow you up."



Jordan Ott as Suns allowed 34 points off their 19 turnovers in 119-84 loss to Thunder in Game 1.



"They just keep coming. Doesn't matter… pic.twitter.com/AcMr7pBw0M — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) April 20, 2026

The Suns were undermanned in Game 1, which may have played a role as well. Phoenix was missing starting center Mark Williams due to a foot injury, who typically provides a solid paint presence while grabbing rebounds. He likely could have at least slowed down some success on the glass for Oklahoma City.

The shooting prowess of Grayson Allen also wasn't utilized, though he was ruled active ahead of game time due to a hamstring injury. When Allen's three-point shooting is on, that adds another layer of perimeter defending the Thunder will have to game plan for.

Key guard Jordan Goodwin, who is an excellent rebounder for the position, also assumes defensive duties and would have been matched up on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander through the course of action had he not departed with a calf injury in the second quarter.

Even when fully healthy, the sledding will be extremely tough for the Suns.

"It's hard to know against this team, everybody shoots low quality," Ott continued.

"I don't think our ball movement was great. I thought in the third quarter we found some life there. But we can't iso this team. We can't hold the ball against this team. We can't take tough two's all night against this team. We got to find high quality shots."