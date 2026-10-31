Suns Back Dillon Brooks After Surprising Ejection vs Nuggets

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns and Dillon Brooks were hoping to turn a new leaf in the 2026-27 season.

After Brooks paced the NBA in technical fouls last year, the self-proclaimed villain was hoping to dial tempers back on the court. For the first three games, that mostly was the case.

Yet in Phoenix's Friday night loss to the Denver Nuggets, Brooks was ejected after video review assessed the Suns' forward a Flagrant 2 foul, ejecting him from the game after having his foot rise on a jumpshot and hitting Jamal Murray downstairs.

Status alert: Dillon Brooks has been ejected Friday after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul.pic.twitter.com/83wU9AMKxo — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) October 31, 2026

After being reviewed, the decision to eject Brooks wasn't well received.

"I feel like if it was anyone else but Dillon doing that, he wouldn't have gotten ejected," Suns forward Miles Bridges said after the game (h/t Duane Rankin). "But he has a name in this league. He's the 'villain' of this league."

Suns coach Jordan Ott wasn't shy about sharing his opinion afterwards.

"It was a couple of possessions before that. I was trying to tell the officials they're national team teammates, like they were going back and forth. It's nothing malicious. These guys played together and probably played together forever," he said.

"We'll see if we can find another flagrant two in that play around the league. I hope reputation doesn't play into that, but they were just competitive guys going at it like they probably had for ten years. Just unfortunate that we get the short end of the stick on some of that."

Murray himself doesn't believe it was intentional.

“No, of course not. He was shooting the ball, maybe he flopped a little bit but I don’t think he really tried to kick me in the d--- though," he said after the game.

Even the returning-from-injury Oso Ighodaro didn't like the call and was a bit critical of the officials for seemingly singling out Brooks.

"I didn't like that call. The whole flopping, like they said he flopped and kicked him. It's flopping all over if you watch the game," Ighodaro said in the locker room after the game (h/t Hayden Cilley).

"Guys were falling all over the place, so I don't know about that. But we got to find a way to win anyway. We didn't lose the game because of the refs, so we just gotta keep finding ways to get better."

Phoenix is back in action on Monday against the Golden State Warriors.