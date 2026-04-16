Suns on Brink of Unwanted Postseason History vs. Warriors

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns move into Friday's battle against the Golden State Warriors with some potential history to be made.

Unfortunately.

After collapsing against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, the Suns now face a win or go home scenario with the Golden State Warriors coming to town on Friday.

If Phoenix loses, they'll become the first seventh seed in play-in tournament history to lose consecutive games and miss the postseason completely.

The Suns became just the third No. 7 seed since its inception to lose their opening game, though in a bit of sunny news — the prior two teams to be in the same shoes as Phoenix won their second matchup and snuck into the playoffs.

With a win, the Suns would clinch the eighth seed in the West and face the No. 1 seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round. A loss would obviously see the Warriors advance while Phoenix would stay home.

The Suns are hoping to make good on their home court advantage at Mortgage Matchup Center on Friday, which is considered among the best in the league when Phoenix gets rolling into the postseason.

"I think that's the big key to getting the seven seed," Suns coach Jordan Ott told reporters after losing to Portland. "You have two shots at this thing on your home court. Thought it was a great, great atmosphere, especially there in the fourth quarter. We'll need it again Friday."

Standing in the way of that is a Warriors team that scratched and clawed their way back against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night to keep their season alive.

Phoenix is just 1-3 against Golden State this season with their lone win coming by just one point.

However, in a winner take all game, anything can happen.

Ott knows the Suns have their work cut out for them against a Warriors team that is, as he described, unique.

"They're super aggressive defensively, so we have to take care of the basketball. Then their pace, not only do they play fast in transition, they're unique in how fast they play when they get from point A to

point B to point C and they just keep it going, the ball moves," Ott said earlier this season on Golden State.

"That is a little bit different, it is unique to them, but their own unique style. We referenced that this morning, until you get out there, they put you in so many different binds. Then, defensively, they've been fantastic this year.”

We'll see if Phoenix can reverse trends — their season depends on it.