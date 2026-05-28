Suns Coach Jordan Ott Got Some Love in NBA Award Voting

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott didn't accomplish the ultimate goal of winning a champiduring his first season in the desert, though he sure earned some respect along the way.

Ott inheritated what was expected to be one of the NBA's worst teams last summer with little expectations to turn things around as a first-time head coach. When the dust settled on Year 1, he helped turn the Suns into a playoff team.

That effort didn't go unnoticed, as he finished in the top five of the NBA's Coach of the Year voting behind Joe Mazzulla, J.B. Bickerstaff, Mitch Johnson and Charles Lee.

A global media panel of 100 voters selected the 2025-26 NBA Coach of the Year.



Complete voting results ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/es0GyIXSMe — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 26, 2026

Ott received one second-place vote and eight third-place votes, barely edging out Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault to finish in the top five.

The Suns went 45-37 in Ott's first season at the helm even after dealing with a slew of injuries to stars in Devin Booker, Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks.

Phoenix's roster surely has its shortcomings, though Ott's ability to instill a sense of physicality and culture from the very moment he got here has been noticable from everyone in the desert.

Even if he wasn't a popular choice at the time of being hired.

"Jordan Ott was the obvious choice," Suns owner Mat Ishbia said at the team's end-of-season press conference.

"And I think you've seen that. I think the players knew it right away. The assistant coaches and the league sees it now too. And so I'm extremely proud of that, extremely proud of what he's done. And you don't have to be the popular choice to be the right choice. And Jordan Ott's been that."

The Suns were one of the league's top teams in steals per night and three-pointers made through the regular season, a massive shift in philosophy from previous coaches in Mike Budenholzer and Frank Vogel.

In a poll recently ran by The Athletic, NBA players voted Ott as one of the top leaders they'd like to play for. You can read more about that here .