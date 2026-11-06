Suns Coach Teases Potential Koa Peat Role Change

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns haven't seen much of rookie forward Koa Peat to begin the regular season, as expected.

The team's rotations and veterans ahead of the first-round pick have prevented him from sniffing consistent playing time. Peat's appeared in just four games this season and has played minute totals of two, three, three and seven in those respective contests.

However, despite a win over the Orlando Magic, the Suns are still trying to find solutions for their early-season struggles, and Peat is on the cusp of playing according to head coach Jordan Ott.

"You can just feel the size differential that we just lack, plain and simple. Rasheer (Fleming) has some of that too. There was probably an opportunity there last night for Rasheer and he just got unlucky in a practice. Koa is next and he's right there on the tip," Ott said Thursday night.

"We understand that he's young and he doesn't have a ton of NBA game experience but the way the game is moving, the ability to drive, process and defend the drive, he appears to have it. He's right there, he keeps working. He'll get his opportunity, and we have full faith that that's what's coming.

"That type of prototype of player that he has already instinctually, he's right there, right on the cusp."

Size was one of the team's biggest (if not No. 1) issues last season and again has reared its ugly head, as the Suns haven't quite been as physical and competitive defensively as they would have hoped.

Peat's raw size (6-8, 345 lbs) and strength for a perimeter player could provide the Suns a boost in that department. His willingness to be a downhill player/scorer is a big trait of what Ott essentially wants his offense to transform into.

The Suns haven't been afraid to throw rookies into G League action just for playing time, recently doing so with Rasheer Fleming and Khaman Maluach last season.

Is that a possibility for Peat?

"I think it's the balance. He's just right outside the rotation. He's a young guy that we want to see play. The G League is an incredible resource to use because it's right here locally. We start on the road I think with the G League, or else there might be an opportunity there," Ott said.

"But with Rasheer and Goodie [Jordan Goodwin] being out, it makes it a little bit tough to send him there, and then [forbid] something happens where he's not available for us. So he's right on the cusp. He keeps working. He'll be in there."

The Suns play host to the Houston Rockets on Saturday and San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

While Peat's playing time may not increase immediately, it sure feels like he's knocking on the door.