Suns Coach Blasts NBA Officials After No-Call on Devin Booker

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have struggled in several areas to start the season, but their issues with fouling have been particularly noticeable.

Phoenix has not been able to stay out of its own way when it comes to fouling, as the Suns have now committed 29 personal fouls in each of their past two games as they are trying to ramp up their intensity with their defensive rating being last in the NBA.

On the flip side, the Suns are drawing just 20 fouls per game while committing 23.8, and this 3.8 differential is tied for the largest in the league.

On top of all their other struggles, the Suns have clearly let the officials affect their play at times.

Suns Jordan Ott let his frustrations with the officials be known after Devin Booker was hit in the face on a drive and no foul was called in the third quarter of Wednesday night's 132-119 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

"Please define legal guarding position," Ott said. "When a man gets hit in the face, airborne, goes down on the ground. Your superstar player? Not sure what legal guarding position it is to get smacked in the face. I'm not sure. So I keep hearing legal guarding position. Keep hearing that was not a foul on that specific play. I was told that was not a foul."

Booker went back to the locker room after appearing a bit shaky from the play, but he eventually returned to the floor in the fourth quarter.

Here is the play where Devin Booker was hurt in the 3rd and left the game.



Not really sure how nothing was called on the play.@azfamily pic.twitter.com/kQl4Oqfc8z — Griffin S. DeMarrais (@GDeMarraisTV) November 5, 2026

The Suns dropped to 1-5 with the loss to Portland and let up a season-high 132 points, which was in large part due to 41 free-throw attempts for the Blazers.

Booker looked in a good rhythm offensively, finishing with a game-high 33 points, but fouled out for the second straight game.

"We have to do a better job of not fouling. I think they had 40 free throws and probably 130 points," Booker said postgame. "We found some things offensively, we just have to clean up the defense.”

The Suns have a chance to bounce back quickly after the loss, as they face the Orlando Magic on the second night of a back-to-back tonight.

Booker made it clear what needs to be cleaned up against Orlando and moving forward.

"Stop fouling, finish possessions, get rebounds. It has been the same story the whole season," Booker said. "We’ve done it good in spots, but we haven’t been able to put together 48 minutes. We have to find a way to do it.”