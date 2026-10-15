Suns Face Concern After Luke Kennard Suffers Knee Injury

PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns guard Luke Kennard suffered an unfortunate injury in the team's fourth preseason game Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs.

With just under seven minutes remaining in the second quarter, Kennard came up hobbled after shooting a floater and grabbed at his left knee before limping back to the locker room. He did not return to the game.

The positive news is that Kennard walked off the court, and coach Jordan Ott said after the game that it was just a sore left knee.

"I don't know exactly what it is," Ott added (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "Just talked to him briefly. He seemed like he was in good spirits. We'll see more tomorrow."

Here is the play where Luke Kennard came up hobbling: pic.twitter.com/PiZO6fI6RF https://t.co/SaYNSpMqp6 — PHNX Suns (@PHNX_Suns) October 15, 2026

Kennard was one of only a few rotation players active for the game, as Devin Booker, Jalen Green, Miles Bridges, Dillon Brooks, Collin Gillespie and Oso Ighodaro all had the night off, which makes this injury even tougher to face.

What Luke Kennard's Injury Means for Suns

Kennard has had a terrific preseason and been one of the biggest standouts for the Suns because of his aggressiveness to shoot the ball while also being a willing ball-handler and playmaker, which is exactly what Phoenix needs to complement the rest of its roster.

The highlight of Kennard's preseason was a 20-point outing in the Suns' lone preseason win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

Kennard has expressed a lot of excitement about how he can fit in Phoenix's system as the Suns try to get him to increase his shot volume and replace some of what Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale brought to the group after they were traded away this summer.

"I really believe that this is a great fit for me and who I am as a player and the way that I play," Kennard said after Saturday's game. "There's a lot of just freedom of movement out there, and those connections are huge when it comes to that. Just knowing the type of spots that you're going to be in, shots that you want to take.

"I've played with a couple of these guys, like (Jordan Goodwin), I played with him. I played with (Dillon Brooks) before back in Memphis. I know some guys. I've asked a lot of questions about the group, getting close with some guys. It's been a lot of fun, and like I said, I think the fit is really good."

The Suns only have one preseason game left Friday night against the Utah Jazz, and it seems highly likely Kennard will be out for it even if he ends up being OK as a precaution.

There's now less than a week before the Oct. 21 season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers, so Phoenix will hope for the best possible news on Kennard's injury before then.

If not, the Suns will have to come up with a solution quickly for another shooter and ball-handler off the bench, which could lead to an increased role for Jamaree Bouyea.