PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have a few young players who could be in prime positions to take significant steps forward in the 2026-27 season.

One unexpected player who seems like he will get a bigger opportunity this season is Ryan Dunn, who has averaged four points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 19.4 minutes per game across Phoenix's first three preseason games.

After being in and out of the rotation last season, Dunn has impressed his teammates heading into his third season.

“Ryan’s making a huge leap right now, huge leap, especially on the defensive end," Suns guard Jordan Goodwin said of Dunn (via ClutchPoints' Hayden Ciley). "His physicality. I think he's starting to use his athleticism. It's starting to help him out now.

"I think he's starting to understand his spots and on the offensive end. He’s being perfect. He's awesome. He’s making rebounds, getting plays, hitting treys, rebounding. But yeah, he’s doing all the right things right now.”

Ryan Dunn Appears to Be Gaining Ground in Rotation Battle

Dunn has played ahead of Rasheer Fleming in the rotation in all three preseason games after Fleming seemed to be penciled in as the backup power forward behind Miles Bridges going into camp, but that has not been the case.

It's very early on, but Fleming hasn't shown a lot of improvement from his rookie season, while Dunn, who has yet to make a 3-pointer in the preseason, brings energy whenever he's on the floor, which the Suns have really valued under Ott, even if his shot isn't falling yet.

Ott said that he wouldn't call it a battle for the final rotation spot between Dunn and Fleming, who has averaged two points on lowly 18.2% shooting, four rebounds and a steal in 19.1 minutes per game.

"We need all the reps we can get right now with those two guys that worked incredibly hard over the summer and now you've got to put it into action," Ott said last week (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).

"Both have been bright spots at times and then it's times where it's like, 'Okay, we've got to speed it up. How do we speed it up as fast as possible?' They both have added strength. You can see that. They both bring different super powers to the table and we've got to continue to bring them out.

"They've got to be the possession guys. They've got to be elite defenders. I think Ryan has taken some of those steps where he's more solid on the basketball right now. Rasheer still has incredible hands, incredible length. He's got to know when he's in the middle of the floor, he can't probably use it as much ... (these) are all good reps. So we'll take all five (preseason) games with those young guys."

Dunn's lack of offensive production and Fleming's need for further development bring up major question marks, but having a lot of forward depth is overall a huge positive for the Suns after they did not have it last season.

Rookie Koa Peat could also end up factoring into this forward rotation if injuries come up or Dunn and Fleming are unable to improve on their weaknesses.

The Suns have the luxury of going 10 or even 11 deep at times with how the roster currently is constructed, so they will work through figuring out who is the best fit for the top bigger wing off the bench.

Phoenix will continue to sort through this rotation question in its final two preseason games with its next contest coming Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs.