PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are finally above .500 this season after their win over the Utah Jazz, though it might have came with a price.

Third-year forward Ryan Dunn, who has taken a considerable step in the 2026-27 season, was on the receiving end of a tough screen to the quad during last night's matchup in Salt Lake City — one that sent him to the ground in wincing pain with a bit of struggle to get up.

#Suns Ryan Dunn won't return tonight in Utah.



Dunn suffered a right quad injury after colliding with Jaxson Hayes.@AZFamilySports pic.twitter.com/h4LY9GOwr8 — Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) November 21, 2026

Dunn eventually hobbled his way to the bench, then locker room, before not returning.

"Just a knee to quad on that screen. We'll see what it looks like tomorrow," Suns coach Jordan Ott told Duane Rankin after the game.

Phoenix has the weekend off before battling the Pelicans in New Orleans on Monday. The Suns will reveal a preliminary injury report on Sunday night, which should give us an indication if Dunn is healthy enough to go.

Another injury to potentially watch is Jalen Green, who was on the receiving end of a potentially dangerous play near the end of the game after he was going up for a dunk with Darryn Peterson nearly undercutting him while he was in the air. Green spent some time reaching for his lower back and gathering himself before finishing the game.

Terbang ke angkasa! 🚀 Jalen Green hajar slam dunk keras! 💥🏀 #NBAHighlights pic.twitter.com/FxUHrVfhJh — NBA Indonesia (@NBA_Indonesia) November 21, 2026

"I'm good. I was just trying to lay down to see if I can get a review or something," said Green after the game (h/t Rankin).

Phoenix, trying to advance to the knockout stage of the NBA Cup on point the point differential tie-breaker, says the late foul wasn't anything malicious.

"They're out there competing. I think it was in transition," Ott continued post-game. "Those guys were trying to coach themselves and then that last one we were just trying to hold it just to kill it. You go back and forth on those. We know margin of victory, and we know we lost in the first one (to Denver). If we continue to handle our business, we'll be right in that thing."

Green believes he's fine, though sometimes injuries worsen when the adrenaline wears off and bodies catch up on sleep — but much like Dunn, there's two days' worth of rest and recovery for Green before taking the court again.